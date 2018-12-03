While the revitalization of downtown Santa Rosa remains a work in progress, a variety of local entrepreneurs are confident enough to invest in the city’s future.

Their optimism is based on the “Field of Dreams” theory: if you will build it, the visitors will come. And nowhere is that more evident than the nearly $300,000 bet Cody Brown and his family are making on a downtown revival.

The Brown family pooled together the money — including his mother’s 401(k) retirement savings — to open Crooks Coffee downtown on Sept. 15. The shop entered a highly competitive coffee sector with other local upstarts Acre Coffee, Flying Goat Coffee and national behemoths Starbucks and Peet’s Coffee. There’s also Brew Coffee and Beer House, which has carved its own niche attracting a younger crowd from dawn to dusk.

All of those coffee brands are represented along the downtown corridor — and Starbucks even plans another downtown location in the new hotel planned on the west side of Old Courthouse Square.

“I wanted to be near more coffee shops. That is my goal. I’m highly competitive,” said Brown, a tattooed-and-bearded 36-year-old who grew up in the area. His family’s coffee shop sits at 404 Mendocino Ave., just a block north of the reunified square.

Crooks’ opening comes as the downtown is remaking its identity amid the struggles of Santa Rosa Plaza, where anchor retailer Sears plans to close by year end and Macy’s future in the shopping mall is uncertain. There have been small wins as established restaurants The Parish Cafe and The Naked Pig also have bet on the allure of a vibrant downtown.

Tantalizing projects are taking shape for 2019. The historic Empire Building on the west side of Old Courthouse Square will reopen in the spring as a 71-room boutique hotel. On the eastern edge of Railroad Square, Marriott plans to break ground to build a 142-room AC Hotels.

Peter Rumble, chief executive officer of the Santa Rosa Metro Chamber of Commerce, said the hotel projects will provide a “tremendous benefit to downtown and the city” by bringing people to shop, eat, drink and play in Santa Rosa.

As 2018 draws to a close, the downtown is certainly on its way to becoming a Coffee City.

“I do believe in the city and what they want to do,” Brown said. “Our coffee shops are getting on the map a little bit, which is cool.”

That view is shared by Steve Decosse, co-owner of Acre Coffee, which opened downtown on Fourth Street during the summer of 2017. Acre continues to get more traffic even though Peet’s and Starbucks are just down the block.

A Petaluma-based coffee purveyor, Acre focuses on a lighter roast of coffee beans and a food menu that goes beyond the typical sweets to include choices like wild Alaskan smoked salmon combined with cream cheese capers and pickled onions.

“Our sales are creeping up every month a little bit,” Decosse said of his downtown coffee shop. “We’re almost in the black in that location.”

The coffee craze goes well beyond downtown Santa Rosa. What’s striking are the number of locally owned independent coffee shops that continue opening across Sonoma County, even though Starbucks has close to 50 locations and Peet’s operates another six.