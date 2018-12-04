A computer data transfer problem took Redwood Credit Union’s online and mobile banking services down for several hours Monday, the credit union said.

Cynthia Negri, chief operating officer for Redwood, said branch banking and ATMs still were working throughout the day, though there were “partial restrictions” on some transactions.

The credit union discovered a technical issue on one of its servers and decided to transfer data to another server, Negri said, but the process didn’t go as smoothly as had hoped.

“It took longer than we wished that it would have, so it’s definitely been an inconvenience” for customers, Negri said. “We apologize for that.”

Technical staff expected to have all services online Monday evening. The problem apparently was fixed at about 10:40 p.m. Monday.