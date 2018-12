Healdsburg’s iconic SHED "modern grange" will close its doors for good on Dec. 31.

Citing a difficult business year after the 2017 fires, owners Doug Lipton and Cindy Daniel told its 100-person staff Monday that the 10,000-square-foot cafe, fermentation bar, retail and events space would become an online-only retail shop.

