North Bay accounting firms Pisenti & Brinker LLP and Zainer Rinehart Clarke announced today they have formalized an agreement to merge, effective Jan. 1, according to both firms. The combined firm will take the Pisenti & Brinker name.

ZRC partners Betsy Stewart, Linda Kachiu and Danielle Sandoval will maintain their leadership positions in the new firm, along with P&B partners Jim Perez, Ray Pounds, Tim Moratto, Brett Bradford and Josh Moore, according to both firms.

The new P&B has a combined 92-year history in the region and, in addition to its headquarters in Santa Rosa, will have offices in Petaluma, Napa and St. Helena, with 31 CPAs and nearly 80 employees, according to the announcement.

“When we began to look at this opportunity, we realized just how similar the two firms are in terms of core values, client composition and services,” said Perez, P&B’s co-managing partner. “We have long respected Betsy, Linda, Danielle and the work of their team at ZRC, and we welcome the diversity they will bring to the new P&B.” ZRC is a solely women-owned firm.

The new P&B will continue to provide audit, tax and consulting services for businesses and individuals across a wide range of industries, and continue to serve multiple industries, including wine, food and beverage, construction, real estate, manufacturing and retail.

“We are thrilled to have found such a complimentary fit and opportunity to take our practice to the next level for our employees and clients,” said Stewart, ZRC managing partner. “We have been looking for ways to support our employees and recruiting efforts in terms of additional training and opportunities, and blending with the larger, well-rounded team at P&B allows us to do just that.”

Jim Andersen of Hemming Morse, LLP provided transaction advisory services in connection with the merger.

“The synergies that these two firms share in terms of client offerings and employee culture make them an ideal fit,” Andersen said. “I look forward to the trajectory of P&B as it ascends into an even stronger foothold on the market, helping North Bay area small to midsize businesses — the backbone of our local economy and vitality — thrive.”