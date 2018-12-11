Send commercial real estate transactions to transactions@busjrnl.com . A compilation for the last 12 months is available for $45 by calling 707-521-5270.

Here are the latest business leads from commercial real estate leases and sales in the San Francisco North Bay county of Sonoma.

LEASES: square footage at address, city; property type; tenant; procuring agent; owner; listing agent; deal date (occupancy/effective date)

SONOMA COUNTY

13,000sf at 617 Second St., #D, Petaluma; office; Purple Wine + Spirits; na; Foundry Wharf LLC; na; Sept. 1 (March 1, 2019)

3,716sf at 1301 Redwood Way, #230, Petaluma; office renewal; Caliber Home Loans Inc.; na; TPMD Inc.; Mike Thomason of K&C; Sept. 24

3,000sf at 2423 Dutton Ave., Santa Rosa; industrial; Tewodros Eskias; na; Lazzini; Carlos Rivas of WCRE; Oct. 1

2,603sf at 1309 College Ave., #200, Santa Rosa; office; Center for Climate Protection; Brian Keegan of K&C; Betty Passanissi; na; Oct. 16

2,237sf at 5570 Skylane Blvd., #A, Santa Rosa; office; DH Wine Compliance LLC; Brian Keegan & Shawn Johnson of K&C; Wheeler Properties LLC; Brian Keegan & Shawn Johnson of K&C; Aug. 23

2,230sf at 2790 Santa Rosa Ave., #G, Santa Rosa; retail; Mian Maqsood Qadir; Jeff Sacher of SRB&C; Carmann L. Brekke; Carlos Rivas of WCRE; (Jan. 1, 2019)

SALES: square footage at address, city; property type; buyer; procuring agent; seller; listing agent; close of escrow; value

SONOMA COUNTY

231,303sf at 2 W. Third St. & 34 W. Sixth St., Santa Rosa; residential land (5.31 acres); Cornerstone Properties; na; Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit District (SMART); na; Dec. 5; $6,000,000

185,130sf at Jensen Lane, Windsor; residential & industrial land (4.25 acres); Boling, Gray et al; Christen Hamilton of VP; Irene H. DuVander Revocable Trust; Carlos Rivas & Dennis Park of WCRE; Nov. 20; $1,350,000