This is one of 10 recaps of major changes for or impacts on commerce in Sonoma, Solano, Marin, Napa, Mendocino and Lake counties this year.

A mixed bag of big-box retailers announced this year they would be shuttering operations — all affecting the North Bay area.

In October, the once-behemoth Sears Holdings filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, tho ugh hedge-fund manager Edward Lampert, who stepped down as the company’s CEO but remains chairman of the board, is trying to salvage the retail giant. In the meantime, the Sears store at Santa Rosa Plaza —which had survived several rounds of previous closures — is expected to shutter following the holiday season.

Home improvement retailer Lowe’s said in August it will close all 98 of its Orchard Supply Hardware stores to focus on its core business. Orchard Supply stores in the North Bay were located in Santa Rosa, Petaluma, Napa and San Rafael. All 98 stores are now shuttered.

After filing Chapter 11 in September 2017, Toys R Us this year called it quits altogether, though there have been recent rumblings of its possible resurgence.

In its third-quarter 2018 market report, Cushman & Wakefield reported that closures of Toys R Us stores in the North Bay region contributed to a “substantial increase” in the vacancy rate among large and regional malls: from 4.2 percent in the second quarter to 4.8 percent in the third quarter.

More from the market report:

Overall shopping center vacancy throughout the North Bay region was 4.4 percent, compared to 4.2 percent one year ago.

Napa County had the lowest vacancy rate at 2.3 percent, followed by Sonoma County at 3.1 percent, Marin County at 3.2 percent. San Francisco and Solano counties recorded the highest shopping center vacancy rates in the region of 7.2 percent and 7.7 percent, respectively.

Almost all counties in the region experienced negative occupancy growth, mostly due to closures of big-box retailers. Only Napa County had positive net take-up of 4,000 square feet, thanks to the occupancy in the newly completed First Street Napa.

The vacancy rates in all types of shopping centers in the region increased in the third quarter. Power and regional malls recorded the most substantial increase from 4.2 percent in the second quarter to 4.8 percent in the third quarter.

Meanwhile, retailers in the North Bay are feeling squeezed as landlords are watching the strong economy and looking to increase rents to keep up with inflation, John Schaefer, a North Bay real estate agent with JLL, told the Business Journal in September.

“A lot of (North Bay retail property) owners are thinking now is a good time to sell,” Schaefer said. “They don’t know what the future of retail is for anyone right now. If you plan to sell in the next few years, I think the sooner, the better. We’re not sure what the next (economic) cycle has for retail, with online shopping and occupancy costs.”