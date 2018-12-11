The former chief financial officer and assistant town manager for Windsor in Sonoma County has been appointed as executive vice president and chief financial officer for Summit State Bank, based in Santa Rosa.

Camille Kazarian, 39, resigned from her post in Windsor on Nov. 19. Her departure as second in command there was followed by the Dec. 6 departure of John Jansons, who had served just 13 months in his post as town manager.

In addition to working in local government, Kazarian held management posts at Redwood Credit Union, Autodesk and Fireman’s Fund Insurance Company.

“She was selected from a highly qualified group of candidates,” said Jim Brush, president and CEO of Summit State Bank in the Tuesday announcement of her hiring. “In addition to her qualifications, she is a long-time Sonoma County resident and a well-respected member of the community. Despite the recent press regarding her departure from the Town of Windsor and that of the top executive, her search for a new career had been in the works for quite some time. We are confident in her abilities and like all other bank executives, her credentials have been vetted to ensure she is the best fit for her position.”

Kazarian holds a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration and finance from Sonoma State University and an MBA from the University of Phoenix. Dennis Kelley, former executive vice president and chief financial officer, will be retiring at the end of the first quarter in 2019. Until then, he will remain as senior vice president and treasurer.

The bank, with $595 million in assets, has branches in Petaluma, Healdsburg, Santa Rosa and Rohnert Park and Santa Rosa. Its administration and loan operations are on Bicentennial Way in Santa Rosa.