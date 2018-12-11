Mental health workers and supporters clad in red rallied near the main entrance of the Santa Rosa Kaiser Permanente Medical Center Tuesday morning as part of a weeklong, statewide strike.

The strikes against Kaiser’s mental health system started Monday in San Francisco and are set to last through Friday. They’re organized by the National Union of Healthcare Workers and have drawn the support of thousands of employees, nurses and local politicians.

In Santa Rosa, mental health workers on strike demanded Kaiser improve the wait times between initial intake appointments and follow- ups. They said more staff members are needed to help with the growing caseloads.

Willow Thorsen, a local organizer and adult psychiatrist, said she would rather be with patients than on strike. However, she said, mental health workers from multiple departments, including gynecology and the emergency room, were driven to the picket lines after five months of contract negotiations hit a wall.

“We are out here asking for an improvement in patient care and better return access for patients,” said Thorsen, who has worked in Santa Rosa at Kaiser for 10 years. “We also need Kaiser to hire more clinicians. We need more help.

“Striking is a short-term solution to a long-term problem,” she added.

Mental health workers across the state said patients face wait times upwards of eight weeks from one appointment to the next, and that patients are falling through the cracks.

“I had a patient of mine write me a poem about how difficult it was to wait two months to see me again,” Thorsen said. “It was heartbreaking and you feel helpless.”

Michelle Gaskill-Hames, chief nurse executive for Kaiser Permanente Northern California, called the strikes unnecessary. She said Kaiser has been a leader in mental health in recent years.

“It is very unfortunate that this is occurring, and it is irresponsible and dangerous,” Gaskill-Hames said Monday. “We have been hiring therapists and increasing our staff by 30 percent since 2015 even though there’s a national shortage.”

Gaskill-Hames said patients are still being seen and treated at all healthcare centers despite the strikes.

