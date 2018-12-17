How wineries are recruiting talent in a tight job market

“We’re actually looking for candidates who can maybe write or play with HTML, but also have artistic abilities. If you can illustrate or take and edit professional-grade photos, that’ll really help our team. We like to do everything in-house,” said Feuchuk.

Ed Feuchuk of Farm Collective said the company has a professional sales team skilled in programs like Adobe Creative Suite software, including Photoshop and Lightroom, which involve editing photos, and Premiere Pro, which involves editing videos.

“It helps if a candidate is savvy and professional in social media, but we’re not looking for someone who’s an influencer already. We do want candidates who act professional when it comes to social media, follow guidelines for the company, are respectful of others, and do not share confidential information about the company,” said Indart.

Stefanie Indart of Francis Ford Coppola Winery said having social media and tech skills “is definitely a plus but not necessary.”

“We also look for candidates proficient in eCellar, a POS system that integrates with (the software program) ShipCompliant, and someone who can run our email campaigns,” said McArdle.

Tracy McArdle of Good Life Wine Collective said helpful tech skills include experience in Microsoft Excel as well as “the ability to slice and dice data very easily.”

The social media and technology skills a winery is looking for are dependent on the size and focus of the company.

Can you 'slice and dice data'? Vintners want you

With more than 500 wineries in Marin, Napa and Sonoma counties, and a low unemployment rate, candidates for hospitality and wine sales positions have many options when choosing a workplace.

But North Bay wineries have stayed competitive with one another and wineries in other regions by offering incentives, like the opportunity to learn about the winemaking process, offering hiring and visitor traffic-related bonuses, creating opportunities for advancement, and holding retreats for members of their “work family.”

In 2018, North Bay wineries have been able to use visitor traffic numbers and sales to offer incentives to hospitality and wine sales employees. Unlike last year, the majority of wineries haven’t had to deal with a fire-related drop in visitor traffic. They also have not seen in-person or online slowdowns due to staff being out of the area.

“When an employee can make additional money on commissions, this will help in retaining them,” said Aaron Crist, branch manager for Nelson Staffing’s Napa branch.

Kelley Hartman, senior vice president for the North Bay branches of Nelson Staffing, which include Santa Rosa, Petaluma and Napa, said employers have to start with competitive pay rates.

“Training and wine-related education are good. Napa alone is geographically huge. The smaller, more remote wineries have a harder time because of the longer commute,” Hartman said.

Crist said attracting staff that live nearby is critical.

“Outside of Marin and Solano counties, not a lot of people come to the North Bay to work in the wine industry. Within Napa and Sonoma counties, the commute can be grueling. We see many of our candidates wanting to work closer to home,” said Crist.

ENCOURAGEMENT THROUGH CONSTANT COMMUNICATION

Tracy McArdle, general manager of the Good Life Wine Collective, said everything begins with company culture. Good Life’s wineries include Jessup Cellars and Handwritten Wines in Yountville, and Humanitas Wines in Napa.

To help grow its ethos, Good Life created an incentive program facilitated by virtual meetings.

“Each director from each area holds a smart team meeting once a week using digital devices. We have a dashboard revenue goal and a (visitor) traffic goal for the month. One of the most important things in this industry is driving traffic through your door. If you really make someone feel special, it goes a long way, for you and for the company,” said McArdle.

McArdle said the meetings lead employees “in the right direction so everybody is on the same page.”

Erin Luby, vice president of tasting rooms and wine clubs for Vintage Wine Estates, said Vintage occasionally provides employees incentives on certain occasions when they refer candidates hired for key positions.

“We offer hiring incentives for some hard-to-fill positions. We offer an employee education reimbursement program, encouraging employees to reach level 3 in the Wine & Spirit Education Trust (WSET). In addition, every tasting room employee goes through a number of educational trainings in the first 90 days of employment,” said Luby.

Vintage owns six wineries in Napa County, including Clos Pegase in Calistoga and Swanson Vineyards tasting salon in Rutherford, and four wineries in Sonoma County, including Sonoma Coast Vineyards in Bodega Bay and B.R. Cohn Winery in Glen Ellen.

Ed Feuchuk is director of consumer marketing at Farm Collective, which owns four wineries in Napa County, including Regusci Winery in Napa and Tank Garage Winery in Calistoga.