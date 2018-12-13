American Airlines will expand its flight options out of Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport when it begins offering direct service to Dallas-Forth Worth International and Los Angeles International starting next year.

American, which has operated nonstop service from Santa Rosa to Phoenix-Sky Harbor International since February 2017, will add the daily seasonal service to Southern California in May and daily seasonal service to Texas in June.

The Dallas-Forth Worth flight will be on American’s Embraer 175, a 76-seat jet plane that will be operated by American Eagle. The flight will have three seating class options. Tickets for both destinations will be on sale starting Dec. 17.

The news was lauded by local leaders, who continue to pursue spreading the county’s reach in the region.

“We have continued to push for expanded options for Sonoma County, but not just more flights, better flights,” said Sonoma County Supervisor James Gore. “As much as it’s an attraction for both business and tourism, it’s also that we are becoming a regional hub for the North Bay and the North Coast. It’s about better service and providing more connectivity and this is a great example of that.”

American’s announcement comes just four months after United Airlines said it would add direct service to Denver International debuting March 8, to go along with a once-daily flight to San Francisco International. Alaska Airlines also operates daily routes to Orange County, Los Angeles, Portland and Seattle.

Air carriers took a greater look at service to and from Santa Rosa after the completion of a 6,000-foot runway expansion in 2014. The $55 million project allowed regional jetliners to land with more frequency, and is one of several upgrades to the airport, including a 900-space parking lot and plans to add more ticket counter space and a second passenger security line.

The area’s business community believes Sonoma County Airport is experiencing a domino effect — one where the benefits will quickly be realized in cash registers, as well as through more flight options for residents who desire closer and more convenient choices when they travel.

“The continued expansion and additional routes are a high priority,” said Peter Rumble, CEO of the Santa Rosa Chamber of Commerce. “Establishing those routes are a major boon for our local and regional economy. It opens up so much for local businesses and the tourism industry.”

Staff Writer Hannah Beausang contributed to this report. You can reach Staff Writer Kevin Fixler at 707-521-5336 or kevin.fixler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @kfixler. Staff Writer Bill Swindell is available 707-521-5223 or bill.swindell@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @BillSwindell.