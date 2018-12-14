Sonic has introduced a new service that will help customers improve Wi-Fi reception across their entire home.

The Santa Rosa-based internet service provider will allow customers to use a device manufactured by Eero of San Francisco as an add-on to its monthly service package.

“Traditional gateway solutions have limited range and bandwidth, resulting in slower speeds or buffering when covering longer distances or faced with wireless network interference,” Dane Jasper, co-founder and CEO of Sonic, said.

Sonic will offer the Eero Base router at $8 per month and its Beacon, a compact and cordless version, for $4 per month.