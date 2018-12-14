Passenger traffic in and out of Charles M. Schulz–Sonoma County Airport remained flat in November, though the year-to-date figures are running 11.4 percent ahead of 2017, the facility announced Friday.

The total number of passengers last month was 34,938, just 0.9 percent behind the figures for the same month in 2017. Overall, the year-to-date passenger counts the facility were 408,381, up from 366,550, the report shows.

Alaska, United and American airlines use the Wine Country airport regularly, with Sun Country Airlines offering seasonal service from Minneapolis–St. Paul to the airport June 29 to Las Vegas.

On Thursday, American Airlines announced it will add the daily seasonal service offering direct service to Dallas-Forth Worth International and Los Angeles International starting next year.

American, which has operated nonstop service from Santa Rosa to Phoenix-Sky Harbor International since February 2017, will add the daily seasonal service to Southern California in May and daily seasonal service to Texas in June.

In August, officials at the county-run facility announced a deal with United Airlines which on March 8 will start using regional jets to fly a once-daily route to Denver — a key, direct link to a significant hub. At present, United makes a 17-minute hop from Santa Rosa to San Francisco, hoping to lure travelers to make connections to other flights.

Cost of the Denver run is being partly underwritten by the airport through waiving certain fees and with a commitment of money from tourism agencies tasked with marketing the area.

November’s individual airline counts show that Alaska reported 12.7 percent growth, serving 26,413 passengers. Load factor — a metric for how full the seats are — was 82 percent for the month, up 9.3 percent from November 2017. Year to date, Alaska reported 304,583 passengers, up 8.8 percent over last year.

American Airlines posted a 29.9 percent decline in passengers, serving 4,318 passengers in November. Its load factor was 86 percent, up 13.2 percent. Year to date, the airline is running 4 percent behind last year’s pace, serving 42,064 passengers.

United’s tally saw a 55.2 percent decline in November passenger traffic compared to the same month in 2017. The airline served 2,146 passengers last month, with the monthly load factor of 72 percent, up from 57 percent last November. Passenger counts for the year are up 90.6 percent, at 51,145.

For November, seasonal flier Sun Country reported large increase in passengers, up 137.2 percent over November of 2017. It served 2,061 passengers in November at load factor of 74 percent, up from 60 percent last November.