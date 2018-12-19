Sonoma County, which has been posted continued increases in occupancy rates month to month throughout most of the year, took a turn toward the negative last month, posting a 20.9 percent decline, the highest among North Bay counties according to data released Wednesday by travel data firm STR.

That 20.9 percent dip was the largest in occupancy rates this year for the county. But it is only the third monthly decline this year. Post 2017 wildfire revenues in November last year were strong, a factor in a 16.9 percent decline in monthly revenues for Sonoma County in the latest report. AT $312.2 million, Sonoma County revenues year to date are 8.6 percent ahead

In nearby Napa County, occupancy rates have declined six of 11 months this year. In monthly revenue, September was the only month this year to see a dip in revenue. Year to date revenue was $405 million, 8 percent more than at this point in 2017.

Except for March and April, occupancy rates in Marin County have posted declines in month to month comparisons and year to date, are off by 2.9 percent. Revenues for the month were off by 11.7 percent over November, 2017 while year to date revenues stayed in the positive at 1.7 percent above the pace last year, at $130.1 million.

In Solano County, November revenues were off by 3.9 percent compared to November, 2017 and at $101.8 million, year to date revenues were up by just 1.6 percent.