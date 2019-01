Send commercial real estate transactions to transactions@busjrnl.com. A compilation for the last 12 months is available for $45 by calling 707-521-5270.

Brokerage abbreviations: K&C = Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc./Oncor International; SCRE = Starboard Commercial Real Estate; WCRE = W Commercial Real Estate

LEASES: square footage at address, city; property type; tenant; procuring agent; owner; listing agent; deal date (occupancy/effective date)

SONOMA

1,381sf at 350 College Ave., #101, Santa Rosa; office; Guaranteed Rate Affinity LLC; na; 350 College Partnership; Carlos Rivas of WCRE; Nov. 1

1,301sf at 350 College Ave., #250, Santa Rosa; office; MidPen Housing Corporation; na; 350 College Partnership; Carlos Rivas of WCRE; Oct. 1

1,196sf at 3406 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa; office; Julian Corwin; Sara Wann of K&C; 57 Taylor Enterprises LLC; Sara Wann of K&C; Aug. 1

1,167sf at 6040 Commerce Blvd., #108, Rohnert Park; office; Rohnert Park Community Acupuncture Inc.; na; 6010 Commerce Blvd. Partners LLC; Carlos Rivas of WCRE; Oct. 1

1,005sf at 2790 Santa Rosa Ave., #D, Santa Rosa; retail, renewal; Sothear Chhim; na; Carmann L. Brekke; Carlos Rivas of WCRE; Nov. 1

873sf at 6040 Commerce Blvd., #109, Rohnert Park; office; Elizabeth A. Curtis, EA; na; 6010 Commerce Blvd. Partners LLC; Carlos Rivas of WCRE; Nov. 1

829sf at 9940 Starr Road, #100, Windsor; retail; Patricia Turner; na; 140 Scott Street LLC/602 Graciella San Jacinto LLC; Carlos Rivas of WCRE; Nov. 1

733sf at 6040 Commerce Blvd., #103, Rohnert Park; office; Careernest Inc.; C.J. Rico of SCRE; 6010 Commerce Blvd. Partners LLC; Carlos Rivas of WCRE; (Jan. 1, 2019)

724sf at 2 Padre Parkway, #302A, Rohnert Park; office; Key Insight Counseling; Sara Wann of K&C; Davis RP LLC; Sara Wann of K&C; Aug. 12

634sf at 2 Padre Parkway, #105, Rohnert Park; office; Sonia Corina Inc.; Rhonda Deringer of K&C; Davis RP LLC; Sara Wann of K&C; Oct. 17

600sf at 8911 Lakewood Drive, #20, Windsor; office; Javier & Alicia Rivas; Rhonda Deringer & Jim Sartain of K&C; KLYPE LLC; Rhonda Deringer & Jim Sartain of K&C; Oct. 17

450sf at 9940 Starr Road, #175, Windsor; office; Hormones, Etc. Inc.; na; 140 Scott Street LLC/602 Graciella San Jacinto LLC; Carlos Rivas of WCRE; Sept. 1

224sf at 9940 Starr Road, #140, Windsor; office; Tedron Pierce; na; 140 Scott Street LLC/602 Graciella San Jacinto LLC; Carlos Rivas of WCRE; Sept. 1

200sf at 8911 Lakewood Drive, #27C, Windsor; office; All Clients LLC; Rhonda Deringer & Jim Sartain of K&C; KLYPE LLC; Rhonda Deringer & Jim Sartain of K&C; Nov. 9

SALES: square footage at address, city; property type; buyer; procuring agent; seller; listing agent; close of escrow; value

SONOMA COUNTY

6,800sf at 1904-1930 Sebastopol Road & 960 Stony Point Road, Santa Rosa; retail; Mangal Dhillon; Danny Jones of K&C; Ed Papola & Papola Properties LLC; Annette Cooper & Mike Flitner of K&C; Nov. 21