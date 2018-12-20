Tom Hawkins will retire at the end of this month as the chief operating officer of Don Sebastiani & Sons and be replaced by the winery’s current chief financial officer, Omar Percich, the Sonoma-based company announced Wednesday.

Percich previously worked as controller and CFO for Foley Family Wines in Napan until he joined family-owned Don Sebastiani & Sons in 2017.

“We are thrilled to see Omar move forward in his career here at Don Sebastiani & Sons,” President Donny Sebastiani stated in the company’s announcement. “It is important to our family to strive to promote from within and we are lucky to have such a team of bright and energetic employees. It is also fortunate that Omar has been able to work directly with Tom to make this a seamless transition. We are very grateful to Tom and for the years of hard work he has put into our company and wish him well in his retirement.”

Hawkins has been with the company for 10 years. Prior to that, he worked with Beam Global Spirits & Wine for more than 26 years.

Percich stated, “It’s an honor to help lead an organization with so much history and success. The portfolio’s diversity, including premium food division, Sonoma Kitchen Collective, are the foundation to our success. Bringing great products to consumers has long been synonymous with the family and I am thrilled to have the opportunity to continue the company’s growth and future success,”.

Percich holds a degree in finance from San Francisco State University and resides in Windsor with his family.