California’s unemployment rate in November remained unchanged from October, at 4.1 percent, according to the state Employment Development Department’s figures released Friday. The U.S. unemployment rate remained at 3.7 percent.

The North Bay’s unemployment rate for November was mixed, with Sonoma and Solano counties unchanged at 2.5 percent and 3.6 percent, respectively. Marin County’s unemployment rate for November was 2.2 percent, down from 2.3 percent in October. Napa County’s unemployment rate was 2.7 percent, up slightly from 2.6 percent in October. Mendocino County had the biggest increase at 3.7 percent, up from 3.5 percent in October. Unemployment in Lake County remained the highest in the North Bay, at 4.8 percent, up from 4.7 percent in October.

Sonoma County

The unemployment rate in Sonoma County was 2.5 percent in November 2018, unchanged from a revised 2.5 percent in October 2018, and below the year-ago estimate of 3 percent. This compares with an unadjusted unemployment rate of 3.9 percent for California and 3.5 percent for the nation during the same period.

The county added jobs in sectors including trade, transportation and facilities, as well as in government. Fewer jobs were available in construction, manufacturing, leisure and hospitality, and professional and business services.

Solano County

The unemployment rate in Solano County was 3.6 percent in November 2018, unchanged from a revised 3.6 percent in October 2018, and below the year-ago estimate of 4.1 percent. This compares with an unadjusted unemployment rate of 3.9 percent for California and 3.5 percent for the nation during the same period.

Industries adding jobs included trade, transportation and facilities, leisure and hospitality, and government. Mining, logging and construction jobs were down.

Marin County

The unemployment rate in Marin County was 2.2 percent in November 2018, down from a revised 2.3 percent in October 2018, and below the year-ago estimate of 2.4 percent. This compares with an unadjusted unemployment rate of 3.9 percent for California and 3.5 percent for the nation during the same period.

The county added jobs in retail, financial activities, and leisure and hospitality. Fewer jobs were available in professional and business services.

Napa County

The unemployment rate in Napa County was 2.7 percent in November 2018, up from a revised 2.6 percent in October 2018, and below the year-ago estimate of 3.4 percent. This compares with an unadjusted unemployment rate of 3.9 percent for California and 3.5 percent for the nation during the same period.

Jobs were added in the government sector, as well as in trade, transportation and facilities. The manufacturing industry lost more than 1,000 jobs. Other industries showing a decline included professional and business services, and leisure and hospitality.

Mendocino County

The county’s unemployment rate for November 2018 was 3.7 percent, up from 3.5 percent in October.

Jobs were added in the retail, government, and trade, transportation and utilities sectors. Industries showing a decline included manufacturing, leisure and hospitality, and professional and business services.

Lake County

Lake County’s unemployment rate for November 2018 was 4.8 percent, a slight uptick from 4.7 percent in October.

Industries adding jobs included trade, transportation and utilities, as well as retail. Fewer jobs were available in educational and health services, and financial activities.