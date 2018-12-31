(1 of ) In an effort to fight childhood obesity, Senate Bill 1192 requires restaurants that market kids' meals to serve water or milk as their default beverage. Customers can still order soda, but it does not automatically come with the meal. (Shutterstock)
(2 of ) To reduce the environmental impact of single-use plastic straws, Assembly Bill 1884 now prohibits full-service restaurants from providing straws unless a customer asks. (Shutterstock)
(3 of ) Assembly Bill 2989 allows adults 18 or older to ride electric scooters without a helmet, on city streets with a speed limit of up to 35 miles per hour. (Shutterstock)
(4 of ) Under Senate Bill 1046, Californians found guilty of driving under the influence will have to temporarily install breathalyzers in their cars to get their driver’s licenses back. (Shutterstock)
(5 of ) More accommodations are now required for nursing mothers at the workplace. Assembly Bill 1976 states that a business must provide breaks for pumping and a private lactation space that is not a bathroom. (Shutterstock)
(6 of ) California’s minimum wage has been inching up toward $15 an hour since 2016. A bill, signed by Jerry Brown that year, regulated an incremental raise to a living wage by 2022. This year, the minimum wage goes up to $12 for companies with 26 or more employees and $11 for smaller businesses. (Shutterstock)
(7 of ) Assembly Bill 1066 phases in overtime pay rules for agricultural workers that brings them in line with other industries. Within four years, workers on large farms will receive time-and-a-half wages when working more than 8 hours a day or 40 hours in a week. Small farms have three additional years to comply. (Beth Schlanker/ The Press Democrat, 2013)
(8 of ) A few new laws, inspired by the #METOO movement, are offering new protections from sexual harassment. Senate Bill 820 forbids companies from forcing employees who settle sexual harassment complaints to sign non-disclosure agreements. While victims can still keep their names private, a perpetrator’s name can no longer be confidential. (Shutterstock)
(9 of ) Senate Bill 1300 bans businesses from requiring sexual harassment victims to sign releases of liability as a condition of continued employment. Bill 1343 requires all California employees to receive biannual sexual harassment training. (Shutterstock)
(10 of ) Senate Bill 826 obliges public companies to have at least one female director on their boards by the end of the year. (Shutterstock)
(11 of ) Assembly Bill 1619 allows victims up to a decade to seek civil damages from a sexual assault. Bill 3118 forces the state to complete an audit of untested rape kits by July of 2019. (Photo by shutterstock.com)
(12 of ) Senate Bill 1100 raises the age limit for the purchase of long guns from 18 to 21 and restricts handgun purchases to adults age 21 and up. (Shutterstock)
(13 of ) Under Assembly Bill 3129, anyone convicted of misdemeanor domestic violence going forward will lose their right to own a firearm. (Shutterstock)
(14 of ) Senate Bill 1200 adds ammunition and magazines to the list of items that can be temporarily confiscated with a gun violence restraining order. "Bump stocks" are now officially banned in California by order of Senate Bill 1346. (Shutterstock)
(15 of ) Assembly Bill 2103 mandates applicants undergo a minimum of eight hours of training and pass a live-fire shooting test to receive a concealed carry weapons permit. (Shutterstock)
(16 of ) Assembly Bill 1248 protects students’ rights to represent their heritage at graduation ceremonies. Religious and cultural adornments such as kente cloths, tribal feathers and leis are now permitted during graduation ceremonies. (Shutterstock)
(17 of ) You no longer need a stamp for your mail-in ballot Assembly Bill 216 requires elections officials to provide prepaid envelopes when you vote by mail. (Shutterstock)
(18 of ) A number of new laws attempt to protect the expansion of health coverage brought about by the Affordable Care Act. Senate Bill 90 prohibits insurers from offering short-term health plans and blocks a federal rule that reintroduces low-cost, bare-bones health insurance. Senate Bill 1375 prevents employers from joining forces to form their own "association health plans." Assembly bill 2499 requires health plans to spend at least 80 percent of each premium dollar on health care. (Shutterstock)
(19 of ) Publicly sold homemade food is no longer illegal. Assembly Bill 626 makes way for the permitting of small home cooking operations. (Shutterstock)
(20 of ) Two new laws seek to limit the prosecution of minors and encourage rehabilitation over punishment. Apart from murder and rape, Senate Bill 439 sets age 12 as the minimum age for prosecution in juvenile court. Senate Bill 1391 eliminates the ability try a defendant under the age of 16 as an adult. (Shutterstock)
(21 of ) Unless it interferes with and active investigation, Assembly Bill 748 requires law enforcement agencies to release audio or video footage within 45 days of a shooting or incident involving the excessive use of force. Senate Bill 1421 allows public access to internal investigations of incidents where police killed or seriously injured someone, as well to sustained findings of sexual assault and lying on the job. (Shutterstock)
(22 of ) First responders can now provide mouth-to-snout resuscitation to distressed dogs or cats. Senate Bill 1305 legalizes the process, which was previously only allowed by licensed veterenians. (Shutterstock)
(23 of ) Senate Bill 179 allows Californians who do not see themselves as male or female to obtain a driver's license that includes a gender nonbinary option. (Shutterstock)
(24 of ) Now that recreational marijuana is legal in California, individuals can petition to overturn or reduce old convictions for possession, cultivation and distribution. Assembly Bill 1793 simplifies the process by directing the state to identify all eligible cases by July. (John Burgess/ The Press Democrat)