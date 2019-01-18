North Bay professionals news: Redwood Credit Union, Bregante + Co. and more

s
North Bay professionals news from Redwood Credit Union, Bregante + Co., Kaiser Permanente and more

NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
January 18, 2019, 11:05AM

The North Bay Business Journal is looking for news of promotions, new hires and awards for possible publication in the People section. Email your press releases to people@busjrnl.com.

Matt Martin has been promoted to senior vice president of community and government relations for Redwood Credit Union. Martin joined as a vice president in 2017, and his duties included overseeing the credit union’s community outreach programs and the RCU Community Fund. He also oversaw government relations and credit union advocacy.

In his new role, Martin will continue to work on building community programs in Sonoma, Marin, Napa, Mendocino, San Francisco and Lake counties, and he’ll represent credit union issues before local, state and federal government representatives.

Prior to RCU, Martin was CEO of Social Advocates for Youth (SAY), an organization that helps at-risk youth with housing, counseling and career training. Before joining SAY, he was director of operations for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Petaluma. Martin is a graduate of Roger Williams University in Rhode Island.

David Crouch, CPA, has been elected managing partner and Jennifer Ruth, CPA, as San Francisco office managing partner for Bregante + Company LLP, a full-service accounting and business consulting firm with offices in San Francisco, Novato and Pleasanton.

Succeeding Jeff Belingheri, who was Bregante’s managing partner since 1996 and retains his role as Novato office managing partner, Crouch has more than a decade of accounting experience, focused on business counsel, attestation, tax compliance and planning services in a range of industry sectors, including: real estate, cannabis, retail/wholesale, manufacturing, management service, equipment leasing, motorsports and nonprofits. He is a member of the California Society of Certified Public Accountants.

Ruth became a CPA in 2002.

Crouch and Ruth are members of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and graduates of California State University, East Bay, both with bachelor’s degrees in business administration focused on accounting.

Tae Abate was recently named care experience practice leader of Kaiser Permanente San Rafael Medical Center. In her new role, Abate is responsible for strategic development, planning and oversight of all patient care experience functions, including training and support, with the goal of ensuring the highest level of patient satisfaction.

Since 1999, Abate worked for Dignity Health in San Francisco and most recently served as the director of patient experience for its Northridge Hospital in Los Angeles.

She graduated from San Diego State University with a bachelor’s degree in women’s studies.

Sophia Tsilimigras has been hired for the newly created role of brand director for the family-owned and -operated Napa fine wine importer, marketer and sales company Quintessential. The company stated she will create, coordinate and communicate all trade promotional activities.

Amy Gonsalves also joins the company as human resources manager, a new role. The company stated Gonsalves comes to the company with experience in the field after working as administrator and human resources specialist for a Silicon Valley law firm. Gonsalves graduated from the University of California at Santa Barbara with a bachelor’s degree in English. She attended Santa Clara University School of Law and was admitted to the California State Bar in 2007.

David J. Graves recently joined Luther Burbank Savings as a construction loan officer. He specializes in sourcing, processing and closing construction lending transactions for spec homes, condominiums, apartments and small lot subdivisions throughout Northern California.

Prior to joining Luther Burbank, Graves served as vice president, relationship manager at Tri Counties Bank, a commercial loan officer at Wells Fargo and a real estate agent at Keller Williams Realty.

Anderson’s Conn Valley Vineyards, a Napa Valley winery, has hired two people for its sales team.

Brandii Magliulo was hired as director of consumer sales. Magliulo was most recently the head of direct-to-consumer sales at Martinelli Winery in Windsor and before that worked at the Pezzi King Winery in Healdsburg.

Tom Lynch has been hired as a manager for direct- to-consumer sales. He previously worked in sales at Martinelli and V. Sattui in St. Helena.

Yvonne Roberts has been promoted to chief donor relations officer at San Rafael’s Whistlestop, a nonprofit that improves the lives of older adults and people living with disabilities. She joined Whistlestop in 2009 to lead development and marketing efforts, the group stated.

Prior to Whistlestop, Roberts worked as a management analyst for Fairfax, a business development executive for Antenna Audio in Sausalito and an environmental educator for Tennessee Valley Authority. She has Master of Science degree from North Carolina State University in parks, recreation and tourism management, and a Bachelor of Science from the University of Central Florida in elementary education.

James B. Hudak has been appointed as treasurer–tax collector of Napa County. Hudak fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Tamie Frasier on Nov. 2.

Hudak was most recently the chairman and CEO of Paradigm Management Services and has served as a chief executive and consultant for various health care agencies. His local government experience includes assistant city manager for Ann Arbor, chief financial officer for San Francisco and treasurer and utilities business manager for Palo Alto. From 2008 to 2013, he was volunteer treasurer of Orinda. He holds a bachelors’ degree in economics from Yale University and a master’s in public policy from the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor.

Sandy Sauter, Marilyn O’Connell and Carine Hines have been appointed to the board of directors for Napa Farmers Market.

Sauter is the executive chef of public programs in California at the Culinary Institute of America as well as co-owner and managing partner at Spork Kitchens, a newly opened commercial rental kitchen in Napa. Sauter has been pursuing her culinary career in Napa Valley for more than 13 years with experience at several local institutions including Bouchon Bistro in Yountville, Dean & Deluca in St. Helena, and Copia: The American Center for Wine, Food, and the Arts.

O’Connell brings more than 25 years of marketing experience in the telecommunications industry and a passion for food, wine and community to the farmers market board. After moving to Napa nine years ago, she partnered with Catherine Bergen, founder of the restaurant C Casa in Oxbow market, to assist in growing the business. The farmers market announcement stated she later joined another CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates of Napa County) – as a volunteer advocate for children. O’Connell has previously served on the boards of Montclair University in New Jersey, Skyline Park, and Leadership Napa Valley.

Hines is co-owner of Sun Tracker Farm, with her husband, Robert, and son Albie. Together they farm their 28-acre property in the Capay Valley, using organic and sustainable practices that promote diversity of the land’s soil, plants, and fauna. Hines is also a scientist, who received a doctorate in plant molecular biology in 2017.

Teen Services Sonoma has elected two new board members. Marney Malik joins the board as treasurer, and Sydney Randazzo will serve as chair of communications.

Petaluma Gap Winegrowers Alliance has elected seven new board members: Kim Badenfort, Wine Industry Network; Al Brayton, Thirty-Seven Wines; Catherine Caruso, Amy’s Kitchen; Tom Gendall, Cline Cellars; David Meyers, attorney; Scott Welch, Jackson Family Wines; and Kristine Youngberg, Adobe Road Winery.