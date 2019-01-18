North Bay professionals news: Redwood Credit Union, Bregante + Co. and more

The North Bay Business Journal is looking for news of promotions, new hires and awards for possible publication in the People section. Email your press releases to people@busjrnl.com .

Matt Martin has been promoted to senior vice president of community and government relations for Redwood Credit Union. Martin joined as a vice president in 2017, and his duties included overseeing the credit union’s community outreach programs and the RCU Community Fund. He also oversaw government relations and credit union advocacy.

In his new role, Martin will continue to work on building community programs in Sonoma, Marin, Napa, Mendocino, San Francisco and Lake counties, and he’ll represent credit union issues before local, state and federal government representatives.

Prior to RCU, Martin was CEO of Social Advocates for Youth (SAY), an organization that helps at-risk youth with housing, counseling and career training. Before joining SAY, he was director of operations for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Petaluma. Martin is a graduate of Roger Williams University in Rhode Island.

David Crouch, CPA, has been elected managing partner and Jennifer Ruth, CPA, as San Francisco office managing partner for Bregante + Company LLP, a full-service accounting and business consulting firm with offices in San Francisco, Novato and Pleasanton.

Succeeding Jeff Belingheri, who was Bregante’s managing partner since 1996 and retains his role as Novato office managing partner, Crouch has more than a decade of accounting experience, focused on business counsel, attestation, tax compliance and planning services in a range of industry sectors, including: real estate, cannabis, retail/wholesale, manufacturing, management service, equipment leasing, motorsports and nonprofits. He is a member of the California Society of Certified Public Accountants.

Ruth became a CPA in 2002.

Crouch and Ruth are members of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and graduates of California State University, East Bay, both with bachelor’s degrees in business administration focused on accounting.

Tae Abate was recently named care experience practice leader of Kaiser Permanente San Rafael Medical Center. In her new role, Abate is responsible for strategic development, planning and oversight of all patient care experience functions, including training and support, with the goal of ensuring the highest level of patient satisfaction.

Since 1999, Abate worked for Dignity Health in San Francisco and most recently served as the director of patient experience for its Northridge Hospital in Los Angeles.

She graduated from San Diego State University with a bachelor’s degree in women’s studies.

Sophia Tsilimigras has been hired for the newly created role of brand director for the family-owned and -operated Napa fine wine importer, marketer and sales company Quintessential. The company stated she will create, coordinate and communicate all trade promotional activities.

Amy Gonsalves also joins the company as human resources manager, a new role. The company stated Gonsalves comes to the company with experience in the field after working as administrator and human resources specialist for a Silicon Valley law firm. Gonsalves graduated from the University of California at Santa Barbara with a bachelor’s degree in English. She attended Santa Clara University School of Law and was admitted to the California State Bar in 2007.

David J. Graves recently joined Luther Burbank Savings as a construction loan officer. He specializes in sourcing, processing and closing construction lending transactions for spec homes, condominiums, apartments and small lot subdivisions throughout Northern California.

Prior to joining Luther Burbank, Graves served as vice president, relationship manager at Tri Counties Bank, a commercial loan officer at Wells Fargo and a real estate agent at Keller Williams Realty.