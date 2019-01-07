David Ahern has been appointed general manager of Timber Cove Resort, located in the Sonoma County coastal community of Jenner.

Ahern will oversee day-to-day operations of the property just off Highway 1. It has 46 guest rooms and suites and a regionally driven food and wine program at Coast Kitchen, the on-site restaurant and bar.

Ahern has held several management positions throughout his 20-year career, most recently as director of operations at the iconic Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood, according to the announcement. His past experience also includes other directorial and managerial roles with Starwood Hotels & Resorts in Los Angeles and Boston, The Dorchester Collection in Los Angeles and The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company in Miami, Boston and Saudi Arabia.

He earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration, operations and management from the University of Phoenix.

“As we look toward an exciting 2019 and bright future ahead, we are thrilled to welcome such a passionate, exceptionally skilled and effective leader like David to the Timber Cove team,” said Jens Von Gierke, co-owner of Timber Cove.

The Sonoma Coast boutique resort was most recently recognized among the top 10 resorts in Northern California by Condé Nast Traveler’s 2018 Readers’ Choice Awards.