How long have you worked in commercial banking?: More than 20 years.

Each year, the Journal checks in with some of the key figures in commercial banking in Sonoma, Solano, Marin, Napa, Mendocino and Lake counties. Here is our conversation with Diane Berthinier, senior vice president of lending for Redwood Credit Union.

What two or three elements of the commercial banking business have changed in the last five years?

Local businesses took a long time to recover from the recession, but over the last few years, we are seeing companies growing and thriving again. A healthy local economy with thriving small businesses is key to our commercial banking growth and success.

The digital age is changing the way people want goods and services delivered, including business owners. Over the last five years, and into the foreseeable future, banking services will continue to evolve. We are continually improving the ways we deliver services to our business members to meet and exceed their expectations. For example, we recently simplified the application and approval process for small business loans, and we will continue this journey to create the best possible experience for our members.

In the North Bay specifically, what market forces might change significantly in 2019 and beyond, and why?

Hopefully the ongoing changes in national and international economic conditions will not have a negative impact on our local economy, especially as it relates to the rebuild effort. The North Bay needs more housing more than ever, and the momentum created by recovering from the devastating wildfires needs to continue throughout 2019 and beyond.

Related Stories Insights from 12 North Bay leaders in commercial banking

How have customer profiles and requirements changed? For example, are customers generally more cautious or bullish in their projects?

By the time a business loan request makes its way to us from a business owner, they are typically very bullish about their project. Memories of the recession create a healthy caution for business owners, but in our experience, they have overcome those specific doubts by the time they are looking for financing.

What’s your institution’s long-term view for business in the North Bay?

The North Bay will remain a great place for businesses to grow and prosper. We’re hopeful that the momentum of rebuilding will continue, and that we will be able to add new housing stock to ensure the North Bay is an exciting and affordable place to do business for future generations.

Most inspiring commercial banking story you were part of in the past two years?

Our local business community’s response to the wildfires was inspirational, as many local business owners supported relief efforts through fundraisers and donations to the North Bay Fire Relief Fund (created by a partnership between RCU, the Press Democrat, and Senator Mike McGuire).

As a result, the fund was able to provide $1 million in grants to help local businesses who were directly impacted by the fires. It makes us proud to be part of such a generous community, and to share in the spirit of “people helping people” — which is the philosophy credit unions were founded on.