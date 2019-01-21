How long have you worked in commercial banking?: Over 25 years

Each year, the Journal checks in with some of the key figures in commercial banking in Sonoma, Solano, Marin, Napa, Mendocino and Lake counties. Here is our conversation with Julianna Graham, senior vice president and North Bay area manager of Tri Counties Bank.

What two or three elements of the commercial banking business have changed in the last five years?

Bank regulations have had a significant impact on commercial lending. Dodd Frank created over 400 new rules in over 2,300 pages of legislation that according to industry analysts do little to avoid the next crisis and we lost over 14 percent of community banks in the process due to the high cost of managing the regulations. Fintech has had a positive effect on commercial banking as they forced banks to think more innovatively in how to help their customers by streamlining application and approval processes.

In the North Bay specifically, what market forces might change significantly in 2019 and beyond, and why?

Affordable workforce housing was an issue before the fires and is now amplified. Businesses may consider leaving the area for more affordable and business friendly locations.

How have customer profiles and requirements changed? For example, are customers generally more cautious or bullish in their projects?

In general, we find that businesses are being a bit more cautious in their near term projections as the economy seems to be slowing down. Also, trade restrictions have a direct and indirect impact on the cost of goods and the export markets.

What’s your institution’s long term view for business in the North Bay?

As the largest community bank in northern California, the North Bay is very important to Tri Counties Bank. We may be a new name to the community but our heritage and experience in lending to agriculture, operating businesses, construction and commercial real estate provides us the opportunity to grow with the community and contribute to the growth of the region.

Most inspiring commercial banking story you were part of in the past two years?

Being able to help a business owner who provides services to patients that need reconstructive services with an operating line of credit and real estate loan that helped fulfill her long term dream to change the lives of people that have been affected by illness or life circumstances.