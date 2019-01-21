Each year, the Journal checks in with some of the key figures in commercial banking in Sonoma, Solano, Marin, Napa, Mendocino and Lake counties. Here is our conversation with Alison Martin, vice president for commercial banking at U.S. Bank.

What two or three elements of the commercial banking business have changed in the last five years?

It’s become increasingly competitive in commercial banking as new banks are entering the market. This increased competition means that banks need to be more creative as capital providers in order to differentiate themselves. Also, clients are increasingly acquisitive resulting in more aggressive debt structures.

In the North Bay specifically, what market forces might change significantly in 2019 and beyond and why?

Starting in 2019 we expect to see: the continued impact of fires on housing, the availability of labor, and the affected 2017/18 wine harvests; clients using cash from tax law changes for new capital projects; and potential economic slowdown resulting in the need for companies to address labor and overhead costs to maintain profit margins.

How have customer profiles and requirements changed? For example, are customers generally more cautious or bullish in their projects?

Clients are generally strong, however many are affected by the current labor shortage and also remain cautious due to early indicators of an upcoming recession. Companies want to be prepared and to work with a bank, a trusted partner, that will support them through future changes in economic cycles.

What’s your institution’s long term view for business in the North Bay?

We believe that North Bay business will continue to thrive long term. There are several reasons for this. The first is that we expect more companies to relocate to the North Bay to realize cost savings associated with less expensive labor and real estate in the area. Secondly, new construction from rebuilding efforts will also fuel business growth. And lastly, tourism, which is still rebounding, will pick up and help drive long-term growth.

Most inspiring commercial banking story you were part of in the past two years?

U.S. Bank has many clients who were affected by the 2017 fires. I was personally inspired to see clients who were doing whatever they could to protect their property including, in some cases, standing right in the middle of the fire hosing down their wineries. I’m proud that we have been able to provide strong financial support for clients post-fire including financing real estate properties despite the damage to some of these properties.