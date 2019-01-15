Law not enough to elevate more women in company leadership, professionals say

On the heels of a new law requiring women to be represented on boards of directors, a number of businesswomen in the North Bay agree it’s a significant step toward bringing gender parity to the workplace — but there is still work to do.

The gender representation on boards of directors law went into effect on Jan. 1, requiring at least one woman director sit on the board of directors at all publicly held companies with headquarters in California. By the end of 2021, that number could go up to three, depending on the board’s size. Steep penalties are on the line for noncompliance.

The reasoning for the legislation, according to the bill’s verbiage, is that it will boost the state’s economy, improve opportunities for women in the workplace and protect California’s taxpayers, shareholders and retirees.

However, the law could face legal challenges, according to Jennifer Barrera, CalChamber senior vice president of policy.

“Some company who’s impacted by the law could file a legal claim suggesting that it’s unconstitutional for a company to retain a member on their board of directors solely based upon their gender,” Barrera said on CalChamber’s website. “However, until that legal action happens, it is the law in California.”

More broadly, efforts to bring permanent gender parity among business leaders continues in the North Bay.

“We really need to engage men in the idea of women’s leadership,” said Michelle Ausburn, CPA, a partner at BPM, a Santa Rosa accounting firm. BPM has 45 partners, of which 25 percent are women, she said. “I was going to (a lot of) training and seminars where women in business are supporting each other, but men at the top have to change.”

Ausburn also leads BPM’s Women’s Initiative Now!, designed to bring gender diversity to leadership roles. Topics include under-the-radar problems such as unconscious bias, defined as learned stereotypes that are automatic, unintentional or deeply ingrained and can result in divisive behavior.

“We’ve provided training that’s more inclusive for everyone,” Ausburn said. “We don’t want men to feel left out of that important initiative because everybody has a place.”

Brenda Gilchrist, co-founder of Santa Rosa-based The HR Matrix LLC, echoed the importance of gender equality, and also cautioned against perpetuating a problem that isn’t always realistic.

“There’s been a lot of great men that have been generous and supportive and want to see women succeed,” Gilchrist said. “I think women have equal opportunity if they want it, in most industries and in day-to-day life.”

Gilchrist, who earlier in her career worked as a corporate vice president of HR, said she encourages women to negotiate a fair and equitable compensation package when considering a job offer.

“Don’t be afraid to ask,” she said. “Men, for the most part, aren’t afraid to ask for what they want.”

Gilchrist also is part of a Lean In group in Sonoma County. Lean In, which forges women’s empowerment, became popular in 2013 with the release of Facebook Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg’s book by the same name and subsequent website, Leanin.org.

“We support each other as female business owners and help inspire other women in business,” Gilchrist said. “We’ve invited younger women into the group to support them as mentors and help them with (matters), such as how to ask for a raise or negotiate a contract with a supplier.”