Empire College in Santa Rosa has partnered with The Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA), a nonprofit trade association issuing professional certifications for the information technology industry, as an authorized academy.

The college announcement stated that starting in February, it will be one of the first colleges in Northern California to teach courses that will prepare students for two new CompTIA certifications: Cybersecurity Analyst+ (CySA+)and PenTest+. CySA+ applies behavioral analytics to networks and devices to prevent, detect, and combat cybersecurity threats. PenTest+ is a certification for professionals tasked with penetration testing to identify and validate vulnerabilities on a network.

As part of the curriculum design process, Ryan Donham, information technology department head of Empire College since 2003, has become cybersecurity-certified.

“Students will be learning the vulnerabilities of everything from cell phones and connected home devices to the computer networks of companies … and how to defend and protect against such threats,” he stated.

—

Patisserie Angelica in Sebastopol, which was previously owned by sisters Deborah Morris and Condra Easley, has been sold to Jennifer Lynn Bice and Gergana Karabelov, effective Jan 1. Patisserie Angelica is located at 6821 Laguna Park Way in Sebastopol, adjacent to Rialto Cinemas and near The Barlow.

Bice is founder of Sebastopol’s Redwood Hill Farm & Creamery. In 2011, Bice was inducted into the American Cheese Society Academy of Cheese, as one of the eight pioneers of goat cheese in the U.S.

Karabelov, a former Redwood Hill Farm employee, is a graduate of the Santa Rosa Junior College culinary program and has been a staple of Sonoma County farmers markets for years with her Mommy’s Yummy’s food booth, featuring Mediterranean food specialties.

—

Collaborative Medicinal Development LLC, a privately held Mill Valley biopharmaceutical company, reported promising results recently from testing on a drug to treat symptoms of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a progressive and fatal neurodegenerative disease.

The results, reported at a Glasgow, Scotland, conference by Craig Rosenfeld, CEO, reported slowing of disease progression in some patients from its phase 1 study. More studies are planned.

—

Bay Area Development Company announced it has completed U.S. Small Business Administration 504 program funding for Sepideh Halliday, D.D.S., in Sonoma. The 504 financing allowed the dental practice to purchase a 1,245-square-foot building located at 399 W. Napa St. in Sonoma.

Husband and wife, Thomas and Sepideh Halliday have operated a dental practice, Thomas Halliday, D.D.S., in San Jose since 2001, the announcement said. They became interested when an existing Sonoma practice opened up and worked with California Bank of Commerce and Bay Area Development’s Joe Lampe to secure the 504 funding needed to purchase the existing practice.

­—

Geyserville Inn has engaged public relations firm McCue Communications to increase property visibility, consult on new projects — including a $2 million, 38 room remodel to be completed in mid-2019 — and develop strategic communications strategies for its hotel and restaurant rebrand. The firm has four offices in California and New York.

The all-room remodel is phase one in a series of renovations, with plans to renovate the suites and lobby, enhance handicap accessibility and add a full-service spa later this year. Demolition is currently underway for renovations on all 38 rooms and three suites, which is slated to be completed in April.