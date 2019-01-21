Read other conversations with this year's North Bay leaders in commercial banking.

How long have you worked in commercial banking?: 24 years

Each year, the Journal checks in with some of the key figures in commercial banking in Sonoma, Solano, Marin, Napa, Mendocino and Lake counties. Here is our conversation with Chris Thomson, senior vice president of Comerica Bank.

What two or three elements of the commercial banking business have changed in the last five years?

CHRIS THOMSON: Technology. In Treasury Management specifically, there are many more products that allow for faster processing and better security. Also, now internal systems are integrated which makes for customer convenience, fewer chances for error and less time required from employees to data entry.

Spending time with clients. We are out in the field often these days visiting business owners and getting to know how we can help them. Since technology allows us to be mobile, we’re not tied to the office as we were in previous years.

In the North Bay specifically, what market forces might change significantly in 2019 and beyond, and why?

THOMSON: What I’ve heard from clients is how significant the need for housing and labor is. Hopefully, those areas will grow to meet the needs of businesses in the North Bay.

How have customer profiles and requirements changed. For example, are customers generally more cautious or bullish in their projects?

THOMSON: It depends on the industry, but most customers are feeling positive and some are making significant capital investments.

Most inspiring commercial banking story you were part of in the past two years?

THOMSON: One of Comerica’s clients, Russian River Brewing Company, has been a driving force behind helping victims of the Sonoma County fires. I’m inspired by how much energy and effort they put into supporting the community in addition to all that is required to run such a successful business.