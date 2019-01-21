North Bay professionals news: AUL, EAH Housing and more

The North Bay Business Journal is looking for news of promotions, new hires and awards for possible publication in the People section. Email your press releases to people@busjrnl.com .

Paul McCarthy has been hired as vice president of national sales of AUL Corp. in Napa.

Most recently, McCarthy was vice president of sales at Warranty Solutions, a national provider of vehicle service contracts, dealer warranties, auto finance and insurance products to automotive dealerships nationwide.

Prior to Warranty Solutions, he spent nearly 20 years with the Stevenson Automotive Group, one of the largest automotive dealer groups in the greater Jacksonville and Wilmington, North Carolina region, as its corporate general manager.

San Rafael-based EAH Housing has announced two hirings and a promotion.

Denice Wint has been hired as director of real estate development and Josh Romoff as director of new business for real estate management. In addition, the nonprofit housing development and management firm promoted regional manager Jon Pasion to director of real estate management in Hawaii.

Wint is responsible for supervising project managers, executing development deals and facilitating relationships with local financial and government partners. Wint also manages activities during the predevelopment, development, initial or construction closing, construction and final closing stages, the group stated.

She was the director of projects and services for Innovative Housing Opportunities, where she oversaw real estate and community development projects as well as enhanced services programs. Earlier in her career, Wint worked at Los Angeles Housing Partnership for seven years and at Abode Communities.

Romoff is responsible for the expansion of the real estate management portfolio at EAH Housing. His role is to partner with owners, developers, and associations to professionally manage, develop and preserve more affordable housing communities. Romoff was the director and vice president of sales at several property management platform companies including On-Site.com, Screening Reports Inc. and Information Tycoon Inc.

Pasion joined EAH Housing in 1999 and has more than 20 years of property management experience in Hawaii.

Scott Gerber has joined Meridian Commercial as managing director of investment sales, while Steve Easley is joining as senior director and Kate Raphael is joining the company as an investment associate.

Gerber previously was managing director of Bradley Commercial Real Estate, and Easley was an agent in Cushman & Wakefield’s San Rafael office.

In addition, Meridian Commercial announced the opening of its third office located at 711 Grand Ave. in San Rafael. Headquartered in Terra Linda, the firm also has an office in Petaluma. It specializes in the sales and leasing and property management of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily investments throughout the region.

Tracy McLaughlin has joined Beverly Hills-based The Agency to lead operations in its new Marin office. The Marin office will be The Agency’s third in Northern California, after San Francisco’s Noe Valley district and Danville. The Marin office will join The Agency’s network of more than 500 brokers in offices throughout the U.S., Mexico, Canada, and the Caribbean.

In 2006, McLaughlin started Morgan Lane in Marin County. She grew the Morgan Lane brand until 2009 when she and her then husband, Mark McLaughlin, purchased Pacific Union, which grew to the fifth largest brokerage in the U.S. before recently being acquired by Compass.

She graduated from U.C. Berkeley and pursued further graduate studies at Stanford for broadcast journalism. She was a former reporter and anchor for various NBC affiliates around the country.

