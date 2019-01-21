Each year, the Journal checks in with some of the key figures in commercial banking in Sonoma, Solano, Marin, Napa, Mendocino and Lake counties. Here is our conversation with Randy Mora, managing director of the wine specialty group at Umpqua Bank in Santa Rosa.

What two or three elements of the commercial banking business have changed in the last five years?

RANDY MORA: Know Your Customer (KYC) compliance and customer due diligence requirements have impacted both large and small financial institutions. The industry has adapted and implemented procedures for these requirements, but not without added costs and additional burdens on customers for information to satisfy ongoing compliance.

Also, the platform for delivery of financial services has significantly improved in recent years. This has allowed both middle market and small market businesses to have access to electronic banking services that were previously only cost effective for large Fortune 1000 companies. More recently smaller businesses are benefiting from automated disbursement and collection services that are economical and have the added benefit of reduced potential for external fraud.

Spending time with clients. We are out in the field often these days visiting business owners and getting to know how we can help them. Since technology allows us to be mobile, we’re not tied to the office as we were in previous years.

In the North Bay specifically, what market forces might change significantly in 2019 and beyond and why?

MORA: Fundamental supply and demand forces will potentially impact commodity prices and producer returns. Higher levels of production from 2018 will result in winery clients having materially higher inventory levels compared to recent years.

How have customer profiles and requirements changed. For example, are customers generally more cautious or bullish in their projects?

MORA: The resiliency of the region’s entrepreneurs remains strong. Our clients are confident regarding their business prospects which is evident by levels of capital expenditures for upgrades to equipment and facilities.

What’s your institution’s long term view for business in the North Bay?

MORA: The short-, intermediate-, and long-term view of the business climate for the North Bay market is very positive. We have added new team members to assist with serving our customers and achieving growth targets.

Most inspiring commercial banking story you were part of in the past two years?

MORA: I am constantly inspired by the entrepreneurial drive and spirit of our customers – both new and old. We significantly grew our credit commitments to a winery client to assist with its expansion in 2018. Delivering for clients and assisting customers with achieving their financial goals is always the charge for folks in our space.