Summit State Bank will now be market itself with a logo dominated by a pyramid shape intersected by an “s” shape.

The Santa Rosa-based bank announced a “brand refresh” as it celebrates its 37th year in business as of Jan. 1. In opened in 1982 as Summit Savings and Loan Association in Rohnert Park. This is the third time is has changed its logo.

According to its Thursday announcement, the company moved from a bronze and blue color combination to “a fresh color green which represents a crisp, energetic and smart approach.” The "s" shape is intended to lead viewers "to the top of the summit,” the bank said.

“Our new look better matches our unique position as a community — focused bank that is committed to investing in our employees, customers and community," James Brush, president and CEO, said in the announcement. "One of our strengths is our culture of caring for each other, our customers and community. As we grow and seek to attract new customers, we are dedicated to do our part to sustain the beautiful place we live, work and raise our families.”

The company is not changing its tagline, “A Better Sonoma County. That’s Our Business.” That's because it “accurately reflects our mission to support our community.”

The bank reports total assets of $595 million.