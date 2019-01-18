In the North Bay with the exception of Marin County, which remained flat at 2.2 percent, December’s unemployment figures were higher than in November, according to state estimates released Friday.

Sonoma County reported 2.6 percent unemployment, Napa County 3.3 percent and Solano County 3.8 percent, according to the Employment Development Department. Mendocino County jumped to 4.2 percent unemployment in December, and Lake County recorded the highest unemployment rate in the North Bay, at 5.6 percent.

California’s unemployment rate increased to 4.2 percent in December from 4.1 percent in November. The national unemployment rate in December increased by 0.2 percentage points, to 3.9 percent.

Sonoma County

The unemployment rate in Sonoma County was 2.6 percent in December, up from a revised 2.5 percent in November and below the year-ago estimate of 2.8 percent.

The county added jobs in sectors including trade, transportation and utilities; professional and business services; and educational and health services. There was a decline in available jobs in leisure and hospitality; government; construction and manufacturing.

Solano County

The unemployment rate in the Solano County was 3.8 percent in December, up from a revised 3.6 percent in November and below the 4.1 percent rate a year before.

Jobs were added in industries including transportation and utilities; professional and business services; educational and health services. The leisure and hospitality industry saw a dip in available jobs, as did the construction and government sectors.

Marin County

The unemployment rate in Marin County was 2.2 percent in December, unchanged from a revised 2.2 percent in November and below the rate of 2.3 percent a year before.

Industries adding jobs included professional and business services; trade, transportation and utilities; and manufacturing. Fewer jobs were available in the construction and government sectors.

Napa County

The unemployment rate in Napa County was 3.3 percent in December, up from a revised 2.7 percent in November but below the year-before rate of 3.7 percent.

There were no added jobs across the industries in Napa County. Fewer jobs were available in manufacturing; leisure and hospitality; government; professional and business services; and educational and health services.

Mendocino County

The unemployment rate in Mendocino County was 4.2 percent in December, up from 3.7 percent in November.

The county added jobs in sectors including wholesale trade; professional and business services; and educational and health services. Construction and state government jobs were down.

Lake County

The unemployment rate in Lake County was 5.6 percent in December, up from 4.8 percent in November.

The county added jobs in the trade, warehousing and utilities industry. There was a decline in jobs in retail, professional business services, state and local government.