Sonoma and Napa counties – power house locations for lodging in the North Bay – managed to post modest increases in revenue for 2018 according to the STR trend report.

The 2018 increases in revenues for both counties was above 7 percent compared to 2017 results, the data and analytics firm’s data shows. Solano County posted a 1.5 percent increase in revenue while in Marin County, revenues from hotels grew by only 1.4 percent.

The 2018 revenues for Napa County’s lodging industry were reported at $426 million, up 7.6 percent over 2017 when wildfires in October deflated revenue for two months and left year-end revenues that year basically flat. Overall the occupancy rate for Napa County rooms in 2018 was 71 percent, down 0.5 percent.

In Sonoma County, a boost in occupancy rates in the last two months of 2017 as people sought temporary lodging after the October wildfires continued to have a depressing effective on rates in December which were off by 16.4 percent. In November of this year, occupancy rates were down 20.8 percent over the same month in 2017. Sonoma County’s occupancy rates in 2018 showed declines in five months.

But revenue for 2018 was $331.8 million, up 7.1 percent in Sonoma County.

Marin’s occupancy rate pattern for 2018 showed that the lodging industry was only able to post positive numbers twice – in March and April – while the rest of the year the declines in occupancy ranged from 1.4 to 11.5 percent. At $138.7 million, revenue for 2018 in Marin County was up only 1.4 percent.

Solano County’s revenue picture for lodging was up – but only 1.5 percent or $108.3 million for 2018. That’s a drop off from increases in previous years 6.4 percent in 2017; 9.7 percent in 2016 and 18.3 percent in 2015.