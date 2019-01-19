AltaPacific Bancorp (OTCBB: ABNK) reported earnings increased 1.3 percent in the fourth quarter and 30.9 percent for the calendar year.

The parent of AltaPacific Bank had quarterly net income of 1.41 million and full-year earnings of $5.20 million, the Santa Rosa-based business bank announced the evening of Jan. 17.

“The Company experienced solid loan growth last year,” said Charles Hall, CEO, in the earnings report.

He touted the growth of the two newest branches, in Riverside and San Bernardino, where loan volume grew over 50 percent and deposits 29 percent. As part of its Southern California-focused expansion, the bank also has branches in Ontario and Temecula. Last month, the bank relocated its Covina Branch to Glendora.

“This relocation definitely improves our ability to serve customers in the San Gabriel Valley and surrounding areas,” Hall said.

The loan portfolio grew to $328.3 million in the fourth quarter, up 1.9 percent for the quarter and 11.0 percent for the year, finishing 2018 with total assets of $414.6 million, down almost 4 percent and 1.0 percent for the quarter and year, respectively.

Meanwhile, the bank trimmed its deposits, including brokered certificates of deposit, to $322.9 million, down nearly 5 percent quarterly and almost 4 percent annually.

The bank also declared a 5 percent stock dividend per common share, payable Feb. 22 to shareholders of record as of Feb. 8.