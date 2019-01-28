s
s
Sections
Sections
News Wine Industry Opinion Events
Subscribe

San Francisco North Bay workers wield power with employers, survey finds

CHERYL SARFATY

NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL | January 28, 2019, 11:39AM

| Updated 1 hour ago.

Here is a factoid that might be interesting — and concerning — to North Bay employers: One out of three companies in the state had an annual turnover rate of more than 10 percent last year.

That’s according to the newly released Nelson 2019 Advisor and Salary Guide, produced by the Sonoma-based staffing company. In putting together its 15th annual guide, Nelson surveyed more than 600 business executives across 17 counties in the state using a variety of demographics, including public, private and nonprofit organizations; annual revenue; number of employees; and a broad cross-section of industries.

Joe Madigan, CEO of Nelson, said he wasn’t surprised by the prevalent turnover.

“I think in general, it’s a candidate-driven market right now,” he said.

Caran Cuneo, senior program coordinator both for CareerPoint MARIN and HHS, County of Marin, agrees with that assessment.

“The economic downturn led to mass layoffs and job instability in 2008, (so) those with jobs since 2006 considered themselves fortunate to have a stable position and weather the storm,” Cuneo said. “Now in recovery, and given the demographics of our current workforce, even employed workers are looking for new and better opportunities.”

CareerPoint Marin is a public and private partnership run by the Department of Health & Human Services, which works to provide employment and training services to jobseekers and employers.

At Ferrari-Carano Vineyards and Winery in Healdsburg, turnover is highest among regular employees in the tasting room, said Linda Ducousso, director of human resources.

“Those positions are much harder to fill and retain,” she said. Additionally, temporary positions during last year’s harvest season were harder to fill than usual. “It was extremely competitive (last) year, with some wineries offering hiring bonuses for cellar (and) harvest work.” Vineyard turnover of regular full-time employees, however, was low, at 10 percent. FC currently employs 263 people.

On the compensation front, Ducousso noted that when an employee voluntarily resigns from FC, the primary reason given is pay.

“The benefits package offered by FC is good and is rarely mentioned as a reason for leaving,” Ducousso said, adding that among the benefits included are health insurance, vacation, holidays and a 401(k) plan with employer match. “FC uses compensation surveys to remain competitive within the industry.”

Cuneo echoed that it’s essential for employers to review salary and compensation data for similar-sized companies and positions.

“Stay competitive by offering wages in the 75 percentile for the position,” she said. “If budgets allow, offering the higher-end wage sets the employer apart from companies offering the lowest pay range.”

And consider this survey excerpt from Nelson’s 2019 guide: “It’s not surprising that many people change jobs seeking an increase in pay. Staying employed at the same company for over two years, on average, results in a lower lifetime income of about 50 percent or more.”

Further, the survey found that 55 percent of potential candidates aren’t actively looking for a job, but would consider new opportunities.

“This is definitely a trend in the new generation of workers,” said Jessica Jauregui, chief human resource officer at Santa Rosa Community Health, which employs 500 people. “We offset this by creating internal opportunities for advancement so people don’t have to leave. We especially don’t want to lose people who are aligned with our mission and really care about our patients. The majority of our non-entry-level positions are filled internally.”

Most Popular Stories
St. Joe Sonoma County CEO resigns
Wineries, breweries, distilleries thankful for shutdown pause
New construction competes with North Bay rebuilds
Facebook CEO seeks $500M for Bay Area affordable housing
Napa's Delicato aims further toward upscale wines with new name and sales group

Nelson also found a growing trend among jobseekers, with more than half of respondents saying they have passed on applying for a job because it wasn’t easy to do so on a mobile device.

And the onus is not strictly on millennials.

“I think we always want to say it’s a millennial thing, but in general, I think people are on their phones all the time,” Madigan said, adding a word of caution for employers. “If you can’t engage (jobseekers) on a mobile device, they’re probably going to go to the next job. You will lose them. Candidates want to work for companies who are seen as state of the art, in the know, investing in technology.”

Jauregui said Santa Rosa Community Health is aware of the mobile trend.

“Technology is advancing and recruitment is not immune to that,” she said. “We’ve recently updated our processes so people do have the ability to apply to Santa Rosa Community Health through the app on a public jobsite. We haven’t noticed mobile being a barrier for us, but we are watching it.”

Donna Parker, owner of Santa Rosa-based WinePro Recruiters International, said employers would be well-served to make job openings as broadly accessible as possible, and that mobile devices are an important piece of the puzzle.

“It speaks more to life in today’s climate,” Parker said.

Another noteworthy finding in Nelson’s report is the low percentage of employers working to minimize the impact of long commutes, which are common for workers in the three-county area.

According to the survey, over the past 10 years, just 17 percent of respondents said they offer commuter benefits such as working remotely, flexible schedules or pre-tax commuter-savings programs.

“It’s extremely important, I think, that anybody in an executive leadership role who’s making decisions for the organization should be looking at these options. Otherwise, they’re doing themselves a disservice,” Madigan said. “If you have a group of employees that you know are struggling, not only for work-life balance but a family-life balance because it’s putting stress on them, the best thing is to provide flexible schedules.”

In Marin County, commuter-benefit options are “critical,” Cuneo said.

“All too often, Marin is importing workers from the East Bay (and other neighboring) regions,” she said. “Marin County operates a shuttle to assist its employees riding SMART, carpooling or biking to work through a pre-tax transportation benefit. … Employers could offer subsidies as an incentive to workers who can use SMART to commute.”

Business leaders whose companies don’t offer commuter benefits because the jobs require on-site work, such as with manufacturing operations, might consider creating an incentive program such as covering mileage, Madigan said.

Remaining at the heart of long commutes in the North Bay is the ongoing lack of available and affordable housing.

“We have lost some candidates, especially ones relocating from out of state, once they understand the cost of living here,” Jauregui said. “That said, this hasn’t impacted us to the point of having to get super creative. We have an advantage with two residency programs — one for family practice physicians and one for nurse practitioners — that are good recruiting pipelines for us. … There are also loan forgiveness programs we can use as an attraction and retention tool.

“Companies can offer signing bonuses and cover relocation expenses, but these are one-time things that don’t solve the ongoing issue. Creating a culture and environment where people want to be, where they know their work matters, is an important part of the recruitment and retention puzzle.”

Staff Writer Cheryl Sarfaty covers tourism, employment, hospitality, health care and education. Reach her at cheryl.sarfaty@busjrnl.com or 707-521-4259.