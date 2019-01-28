Here is a factoid that might be interesting — and concerning — to North Bay employers: One out of three companies in the state had an annual turnover rate of more than 10 percent last year.

That’s according to the newly released Nelson 2019 Advisor and Salary Guide, produced by the Sonoma-based staffing company. In putting together its 15th annual guide, Nelson surveyed more than 600 business executives across 17 counties in the state using a variety of demographics, including public, private and nonprofit organizations; annual revenue; number of employees; and a broad cross-section of industries.

Joe Madigan, CEO of Nelson, said he wasn’t surprised by the prevalent turnover.

“I think in general, it’s a candidate-driven market right now,” he said.

Caran Cuneo, senior program coordinator both for CareerPoint MARIN and HHS, County of Marin, agrees with that assessment.

“The economic downturn led to mass layoffs and job instability in 2008, (so) those with jobs since 2006 considered themselves fortunate to have a stable position and weather the storm,” Cuneo said. “Now in recovery, and given the demographics of our current workforce, even employed workers are looking for new and better opportunities.”

CareerPoint Marin is a public and private partnership run by the Department of Health & Human Services, which works to provide employment and training services to jobseekers and employers.

At Ferrari-Carano Vineyards and Winery in Healdsburg, turnover is highest among regular employees in the tasting room, said Linda Ducousso, director of human resources.

“Those positions are much harder to fill and retain,” she said. Additionally, temporary positions during last year’s harvest season were harder to fill than usual. “It was extremely competitive (last) year, with some wineries offering hiring bonuses for cellar (and) harvest work.” Vineyard turnover of regular full-time employees, however, was low, at 10 percent. FC currently employs 263 people.

On the compensation front, Ducousso noted that when an employee voluntarily resigns from FC, the primary reason given is pay.

“The benefits package offered by FC is good and is rarely mentioned as a reason for leaving,” Ducousso said, adding that among the benefits included are health insurance, vacation, holidays and a 401(k) plan with employer match. “FC uses compensation surveys to remain competitive within the industry.”

Cuneo echoed that it’s essential for employers to review salary and compensation data for similar-sized companies and positions.

“Stay competitive by offering wages in the 75 percentile for the position,” she said. “If budgets allow, offering the higher-end wage sets the employer apart from companies offering the lowest pay range.”

And consider this survey excerpt from Nelson’s 2019 guide: “It’s not surprising that many people change jobs seeking an increase in pay. Staying employed at the same company for over two years, on average, results in a lower lifetime income of about 50 percent or more.”

Further, the survey found that 55 percent of potential candidates aren’t actively looking for a job, but would consider new opportunities.

“This is definitely a trend in the new generation of workers,” said Jessica Jauregui, chief human resource officer at Santa Rosa Community Health, which employs 500 people. “We offset this by creating internal opportunities for advancement so people don’t have to leave. We especially don’t want to lose people who are aligned with our mission and really care about our patients. The majority of our non-entry-level positions are filled internally.”