North Bay professionals news: Napa's Italics winery, BKF Engineers and more

Marbue Marke has been named director of winegrowing at Italics Winegrowers in Napa.

The company stated that he will lead the winemaking program for both the Italics Winegrowers and (16) Appellations portfolios.

Born in Freetown, Sierra Leone, Marbue attended a pre-med program at the University of California, Davis, at age 15. But he changed course when he took an internship in winemaking. He graduated with a degree in enology from UC Davis and later earned an MBA from Sonoma State University.

He’s worked for J Winery, Cosentino, Benzinger, and EJ Gallo. Marbue was named Bonfort’s 2018 U.S. Winemaker of the Year.

—

Geoff Coleman and Jason Kirchmann have been promoted to vice presidents of the Santa Rosa office of BKF Engineers.

Based in Redwood City, BKF provides civil engineering, land surveying, and land-planning services for government agencies, institutions, developers, architects, contractors, school districts, and corporations. Its markets include health care, education, residential, commercial, industrial, corporate, transportation and public works.

—

Jack Malloy, CPA, has joined Figueroa CPA located in Santa Rosa. The firm stated Malloy began his career in public accounting in Silicon Valley where he focused on high net worth individuals and start-ups, earning his CPA license in the process.

He graduated from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo, in 2011 with a degree in business administration and a concentration in accounting.

—

Sunni York has been hired as marketing manager for Redwood Credit Union.

She will oversee the staff and daily operations of the credit union’s marketing department, including brand and product promotions, advertising, online and other marketing efforts, the credit union stated. York’s experience includes marketing management at companies such as Nice & Company, DDB & Tribal DDB, Heat, Havas Creative, and Haggin Marketing. Her background also includes production management at Meredith Publishing. She holds a bachelor of arts degree in journalism from San Diego State University.

—

Tom Barr, vice president of estimating with Ghilotti Bros. Inc. in San Rafael, has been selected by the Marin Builders Association as the inaugural recipient of the Peter Arrigoni Building Community Leadership Award. The association stated the award was recently established in 2019 in honor of the late Peter Arrigoni, who served as general manager of the Marin Builders Association from 1977 to 2003 and served on the Marin County Board of Supervisors from 1968-1976. Award recipients are considered based on their dedication to industry, commitment to education, and support of the Marin Builders Association.

Barr has been with Ghilotti Bros. since 1987. With over 30 years of construction and estimating experience, Barr is responsible for overseeing the preparation of all estimates, from takeoff and conceptual estimates through the finalization of the projects being awarded. He has been a registered professional engineer since 1992 and was the president of the Association of Engineering Construction Employers in 2010.

Barr joined the Marin Builders Association in 2010 and its board of directors in 2011. He was elected as vice president in 2015 and served as board president in 2016.

­—

Napa County Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza was recently reappointed chair of the Administration of Justice Policy Committee, a California State Association of Counties committee focused on justice and public safety-related issues.