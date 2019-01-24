Todd Salnas, who has led St. Joseph Health–Sonoma County since 2009, is resigning as chief executive, effective March 1, the hospital system announced on Thursday.

Salnas will join PeaceHealth in Oregon, where he will serve as the state network’s chief operating officer, according to St. Joseph's Health.

He joined the Sonoma County group as chief operating officer in 2009 and was promoted in 2012 to CEO, overseeing inpatient, outpatient and community outreach operations at Santa Rosa Memorial and Petaluma Valley hospitals, the health system said. Salnas oversaw more than 2,500 caregivers and was responsible for generating $641,359,278 in revenues last year across the hospitals.

He also has been responsible for a wide range of nonhospital-based services throughout the county.

Despite challenges at the federal, state and local level and an unpredictable health care environment, Salnas achieved increases in quality and safety, caregiver engagement, and community benefit support to the community, according to a statement.

“A natural and charismatic leader, Todd has always stayed true to our values, and has helped expand our mission throughout Sonoma County,” said Kevin A. Klockenga, regional chief executive, St. Joseph Health Northern California, the parent organization. “I greatly appreciate his leadership and commitment to our Sonoma ministry over these many years and will miss his expert insight and skills.”

In the coming weeks Klockenga and St. Joseph Health’s regional leaders will finalize its leadership plan, the hospital system said. Tyler Hedden, chief operating office for Sonoma County, will support the chief executive duties in Sonoma County on an interim basis.

“Tyler has shown strong leadership skills during his tenure as COO and I am confident he will serve us well in this interim role,” said Klockenga in a statement.