GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) on Tuesday said it dropped previously announced plans to sell the Texas-based company, which has over 5,800 of its video game stores globally, including 13 in the North Bay.

The news comes after the company board of directors finished its review of strategic and financial alternatives to boost shareholder value, started in June. The review is said to have involved discussions with third parties about the potential for a sale of the company.

GameStop dropped the sale plans "due to the lack of available financing on terms that would be commercially acceptable to a prospective acquirer," the company said in the announcement.

The review process included the sale of the Spring Mobile business on Jan. 16 for about $735 million in cash. Those proceeds could be used to pay down outstanding debt, fund share repurchases, reinvest in core video game and collectibles businesses to drive growth, or a combination of these options.

The Grapevine, Texas-based company board continues its search for a permanent CEO.

GameStop, a Fortune 500 company, has stores in 14 countries. Other ventures are Game Informer magazine, a print and digital video game publication; ThinkGeek, a retailer for video game and pop culture products; and Simply Mac, a seller of Apple products, including laptops, tablets, and smartphones and offers Apple certified warranty and repair services.

There are GameStop stores in Vallejo, Fairfield (two), Vacaville, Napa, San Rafael, Santa Rosa (three), Rohnert Park, Windsor, Petaluma and Ukiah.