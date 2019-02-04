North Bay business briefs: Moonflower Delivery, Kelly-Moore Paint and more

Moonflower Delivery (moonflowerdelivery.com) in San Rafael announced its new cannabis delivery service for Marin County. The company is an online dispensary that delivers its products.

Hours are from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and Noon to 6 p.m. on weekends.

—

Bay Area paint retailer Kelly-Moore Paint Company has opened a store in Windsor at 8868 Lakewood Drive. Store hours are Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 7 a.m. until 4 p.m.; and Sunday, 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

—

Santa Rosa invites nonprofit organizations to apply for grant funding for events that help promote Santa Rosa.

The Santa Rosa City Council annually allocates community promotion funding in the form of cash support and/or city services in an effort to promote its assets such as the downtown and to foster inclusivity among its diverse population.

Guidelines are:

• Activities must take place between July 1, 2019, and June 30, 2020.

• The activity should generate revenue to city businesses.

• The activity should have broad-based community participation and be open to the public.

• The activity should take place within the city limits.

• The funding from the city should not be the sole source of funding for the event.

• The funding cannot be used for salaries.

• The City Council has a budget of up to $125,000 in total annual funding to support various community promotion events.

The deadline to apply for a community promotion funding grant is March 8 by 5 p.m. Applicants will be notified of their acceptance status after the City Council budget hearings held in June.

—

The seventh annual North Coast Wine Challenge is open for entries and will now include the opportunity for wineries to enter barrel samples that will compete for a new “Wine of the Future” award.

Only wines produced and bottled by wineries with North Coast AVAs are eligible. To enter, visit NorthCoastWineChallenge.com.

The competition is presented by The Press Democrat, also part of the Sonoma Media Investments news network with the Business Journal.

­—

Sonoma Valley Vintners & Growers Alliance (sonomavalleywine.com) has launched an initiative to identify and map all of the vineyards of the Sonoma Valley wine region.

The first map will be presented at the Signature Sonoma Valley event this spring. Author Antonio Galloni and cartographer Alessandro Masnaghetti will lead the project.

—

Brewers Association, a not-for-profit trade association for small and independent American brewers, created a new seal exclusively for supporters of such producers.

The association stated the supporter seal, which emulates the independent craft brewer seal, is available to retailers, distributors, homebrew shops, state brewers guilds, festivals, websites and allied trade companies. The seal can be accessed on a newly launched website, SupportIndependentBeer.com.

—

Sonoma County Alliance will sponsor two social media workshops featuring Kerry Rego. Session one, Facebook and LinkedIn, will be held from 8:50–9:30 a.m. on Feb. 6, right after its general membership meeting, at the Santa Rosa Golf & Country Club.

Another session, on using the Instagram and Pinterest platforms, takes place March 6 at the same time and location. RSVP to CEO@sonomacountyalliance.com.