Sonoma Clean Power has launched the SCP Spirit of Entrepreneurship grant with a gift of $50,000 to support Santa Rosa Junior College entrepreneurship program students who incorporate sustainable practices into their small-business plans.

The gift will fund annual awards to such students who include sustainable practices such as reducing energy consumption, improving air quality, reducing fossil fuel consumption, expanding the use of renewable energy, promoting eco-friendly transit, conserving water and resources-utilizing environmentally sensitive building materials.

Sonoma Clean Power is self-funded, public electricity provider for Sonoma and Mendocino counties.

—

Sonoma State University has been named one of the “Most Promising Places to Work in Student Affairs” by College Student Educators and Diverse: Issues in Higher Education magazine.

The award emphasizes organizational structure, workplace diversity, staffing practices, and workplace climate and environment. Additional categories included salary and benefits, staff training, and educational and professional development opportunities.

SSU is one of three California State University campuses to receive the national award this year, joining Channel Islands State University and California Polytechnic University, San Luis Obispo.

­—

Bardessono Hotel & Spa has been recognized on the Gold List in U.S. News & World Report’s 2019 Best Hotels Rankings, earning distinctions in both California and the country. Named among the top 10 percent of all ranked hotels in the U.S. and No. 1 in Napa Valley, Bardessono received the following accolades in the 2019 report: No. 1, Best Hotels in Napa Valley; No. 8, Best Hotels in California; and No. 40, Best Hotels in the U.S.

—

Hanna Institute plans a community breakfast on March 14. Speaking will be Michael Yellowbird of the Three Affiliated Tribes (Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara). Yellowbird will offer insights into the power of Indigenous mindfulness and arts practices to foster healthier and more equitable communities.

The event is part of the Resilience Sonoma series.

Tickets are $30 a person or $225 for a table of eight. For information on sponsorship and discounts, please email co-Director Erin Hawkins at ehawkins@hannacenter.org.

­—

The recently redesigned Hyatt Regency Sonoma Wine Country hotel in Santa Rosa is partnering with Seedlings Garden Group, a local nonprofit organization created to bring gardening programs to schools.

Hyatt Regency Sonoma Wine Country welcomed children that are part of the nonprofit to plant vegetables and herbs at the garden on property, which will later be utilized in dishes at the property restaurant.

According to the hotel, “Seedlings Garden Group’s mission is to help kids cultivate a relationship with our planet through responsible gardening so they can learn the importance of healthy eating, community building and sustainability of our environment.”

The hotel stated its practice is to support local artists and area businesses in displays of art at the hotel and in the products used in its facilities.