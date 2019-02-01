Speakers at the annual State of the County address Friday focused on efforts being made to help Sonoma County residents recover from devastating wildfires and shed light on a potential economic downturn and what it could mean for the local economy — especially housing.

Jerry Nickelsburg of University of California, Los Angeles, offered a positive economic outlook for the county in the short term. He did not expect a downturn in the next six months, but he thought a potential slowdown or contraction of the economy was likely in the coming years.

“Housing is a big constraint,” Nickelsburg said of the county. He noted housing had been in short supply even before the wildfires that ravaged the county last year. The potential for rising interest rates could also have a chilling effect on potential home buyers in the county, he added.

A historically low unemployment rate of 2.6 percent in Sonoma County presented a challenge for some employers to find personnel in a worker-friendly marketplace, Nickelsburg added.

Sonoma County Board of Supervisors Chairman David Rabbitt said, “The state of our county is strong.” He credited the perseverance of residents and businesses alike. He noted Keysight Technologies's effort to remain in the county, while its headquarters recovered from fire damage, and Russian River Brewery's generating over $1 million for victims.

Rabbitt also focused on housing. The county had cut fees for accessory dwelling units, also known as “granny units,” and had allowed the permitting process to happen over the counter, potentially leading to thousands of new housing units, he said.

The county spends more in discretionary funds on roads than any other in the state, Rabbitt said, noting 100 miles paved in 2018.

Elizabeth Brown, CEO of the Community Foundation Sonoma County, also discussed building and education projects in Sonoma as well as efforts to help wildfire victims recover.

Sonoma County Economic Development Board Executive Director Ben Stone introduced the speakers and received an award from the county, as he will retire soon.

