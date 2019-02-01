Crowds of enthusiastic beer drinkers showed up on Friday to sip, savor and swirl Pliny the Younger, but the waits were much more shorter than in years past given the two Russian River Brewing locations now serving one of the most famed brews in the world.

By 7 a.m. Friday, more than 100 customers had lined up at Russian River’s original pub in downtown Santa Rosa, a queue that while impressive on a rainy winter day was still nothing compared to the waits of years past.

“Way shorter. I think it will still get pretty busy eventually, but the people who come later are definitely going to be lucky now,” said Brian Nevinger of San Francisco, who started waiting in line as of midnight on Friday.

Other Pliny fans opted to go to the new Russian River brewery and restaurant in Windsor that opened in October. There were almost 100 people outside that 10-acre facility as of 9:30 a.m. Those who showed up shortly before 11 a.m. at the Windsor brewpub were able to get in the first seating, a scenario almost impossible since the annual two-week beer release exploded on social media in 2010, attracting visitors from across the globe.

Co-owner Natalie Cilurzo said she was pleased with the much more manageable crowds as it will make the visitor experience much more enjoyable and give more incentive to local residents to come out and sample one of the 10-ounce pours. Some years, the wait had been as much as eight hours.

“This is kind of what we wanted,” Cilurzo said. “We don’t want people to wait in line a lot.”

The doors opened at both the downtown and Windsor locations for the Russian River Brewing Co. before 11 a.m., allowing customers to sample the drink, a triple India pale ale widely regarded as one of the best beers in the world.

“It’s fabulous. The finish is smoother. It has got a lot more floral (flavor),” said Dave Pyne of Santa Rosa who was first in line at the Windsor location on Friday.

