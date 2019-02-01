The fire rebuild in Sonoma County is moving into a distinct new phase in 2019 as more homeowners and builders focus on getting the daunting task done.

For many, 2018 was a year of grief, paralysis and confusion. This year, they know, has to be different.

“People are saying, ‘For my own sanity, I have to make a decision and move on with my life,’ ” said Brenda Christopherson, managing partner of Christopherson Builders in Santa Rosa.

It won’t be easy. But for many, looking back is being replaced by looking forward.

In Christopherson’s Rebuild and Design Center on West College Avenue, the subtle change is palpable. Maybe it’s the action, with so much going on, so many people in and out, so much to do.

“Since the first week of the year it’s been crazy busy. We’ve had a lot of new people come in. They want to make decisions and get started,” said Keith Christopherson, who owns the company with his wife, Brenda.

Attitudes are slightly different now, Brenda Christopherson noted. For a year, meeting with new clients meant listening to people grieve.

“People at first would break down. It was emotional. It was important for them to tell their story,” she said.

But in the last few months she has noticed they’re more businesslike, more realistic, finally able to make decisions. People who were in a frantic rush just to get a house built are starting to think about what details they want in their new home.

“It’s very exciting, to put more and more creative packages together for people,” Brenda Christopherson said.

The Christophersons have been builders in Sonoma County and beyond for 40 years. They estimate they built close to 20 percent of the houses in Fountaingrove, mostly custom homes. Every single one was destroyed in October 2017 by the Tubbs fire.

Joseph and Cristina Cuschieri lived in a Christopherson-built home on Parker Hill Road in Fountaingrove until the firestorm swept through. They are former Hewlett-Packard employees who have lived in Sonoma County for more than 30 years, first in Coffey Park and for the last 17 years on Parker Hill Road. The fire also claimed their Coffey Park home, which had been remodeled and was being used as a care facility for the elderly. Cristina’s two sisters also lost their Coffey Park homes, and more recently their nephew lost his home in the Camp fire that tore through Butte County.

They knew they wanted to rebuild with the same builder. When the new Christopherson home design they loved did not fit on their Parker Hill Road lot, Brenda Christopherson found a bigger lot for them nearby, and they’ve since bought two more. They’ll live on the bigger lot and the Christophersons will rebuild the other three for re-sale.

“It’s inspiring to see how the Coffey Park rebuild is blossoming. To see all the builders working there, even when it’s raining, is amazing. But this kind of activity isn’t happening so much in Fountaingrove. I’m hoping that building these three extra lots we purchased in Fountaingrove will stimulate other people to rebuild,” Joseph Cuschieri said.

The Christophersons don’t sugarcoat the problems ahead, which seem to fall into two main categories: Will builders have the workers and the skills to do the job?