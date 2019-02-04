This Sonoma County tech guru is out to change the way you share health info with your doctor

Michael Hatfield became a legend in Sonoma County tech circles understanding, monitoring and processing the vast array of data coursing through telecommunications networks.

The 56-year-old entrepreneur used that same knowledge and expertise when he turned last spring to the human body for his latest technology venture.

The advent and explosion of mobile devices and wearable technology such as Fitbits, Apple watches and smart medical implants have ushered in a new era of digital health systems analysis, one that can keep people healthy and even alive.

“It’s a very similar model to a piece of equipment in terms of how much data is coming out,” Hatfield said. “It’s only recent that humans can actually spew that much data, because before it was just a visit to the doctor’s office, they do what they do there and that was the picture of what was going on.”

Last April, Hatfield and his team embarked on creating a new mobile health platform that monitors and manages patients’ personal health data and shares that information with the people who provide medical care for them.

The mobile app and web-based platform give people detailed control over the specific data they want to share, as well as whom they want to share it with. It then allows medical providers to stay on top of a patient’s health outcomes, their treatment both in and outside the doctor’s office.

For a partner, Hatfield and his new company, Carium, turned to the Petaluma Health Center, one of the county’s most innovative community clinics that was already “mining” its patients’ electronic health records with specialized software to identify patient needs such as immunizations, Pap smears, colon cancer screenings and any other preventative treatment.

Carium and the health center are testing two medical projects — one focused on patient referrals to outside specialists and the other to manage and support patients with Type 2 diabetes. Each test project has a patient roster of 20 people. But the hope is that Carium can be expanded to the rest of the Petaluma Health Center’s patient population.

Dr. Danielle Oryn, the health center’s chief medical informatics officer, said Carium allows the clinic to log, process and analyze a plethora of data easily available with wearable devices and other monitoring tools patients now have at home. Medical providers, she said, are not set up to handle that volume or flow of continuous data.

“What do we do with someone’s daily step count. … It has to be processed into something meaningful,” she said. “If one of my patients is sending me their steps every day, how do I take that and make it into information that’s useful and how do we use that to help them improve their health.”

Creating communications equipment, software and services to help others process and manage huge flows of information is what Hatfield does best.

In the past two decades, the tech pioneer has spearheaded several successful communications startups. In 2006, Hatfield co-founded Cyan Inc., a Petaluma telecom company that went public in 2013 with an $88 million initial stock offering and was later acquired by Ciena Corp. for $400 million.

In 1997, Hatfield helped to launch Cerent, an optical equipment maker also based in Petaluma. That company was acquired in 1999 by Cisco for $7.3 billion, at the time the biggest corporate buyout in Sonoma County history.