Fires in 2017 in Sonoma County means that today, and for years to come, thousands of people will be rebuilding their homes. And while those owners think about how those new homes will look, they might also consider how “visitable” they are.

Visitability or “building homes to welcome everyone” is a housing movement, one aimed at changing construction practices by adopting three fundamental features:

1. One zero-step entrance. It can be at the front, side, rear or through the garage.

2. Doors with 32 inches of clear passage space.

3. A half or full bathroom on the main floor with enough space to allow a person in a wheelchair to enter and close the door.

Backers said visitability not only provides mobility-limited or disabled individuals ease and convenience in their own homes and for visiting friends, but also helps able-bodied people with health emergencies or injuries. Retiring baby boomers get a home adaptable to their changing lifestyle and needs.

And everybody benefits from the convenience of level entryways for moving large furniture and handling strollers or luggage.

“I don’t think Americans would be using rolling suitcases without the ADA,” said Anthony Tusler, a long-time activist, photographer, writer, consultant and director of the Disability Resource Center at Sonoma State University for 22 years. He helped organize the Sonoma County Visitability Project, which operates under the auspices of Disability Services and Legal Center.

Tusler and his committee helped shepherd a July 2018 resolution through the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors to “Encourage the Construction of Homes Meeting Voluntary Visitability Standards.”

“We want to have a housing stock we are proud of — housing that is age-friendly and meets the current and upcoming needs of all our citizens,” Tusler said. “We may not get an ordinance, but the fires have given us an opportunity to get people thinking and talking to their political leaders, their architects, and their contractors about how to rebuild homes a little differently.”

The laws that require disability accommodations in public building and multifamily dwellings do not apply to private homes and apartments. This is why the Visitability Project emphasizes that the campaign is informational and the visitable fundamentals are not mandatory.

Habitat for Humanity of Sonoma County affirms in its promotional materials: “Every person deserves a safe place to call home.”

Mike Johnson, CEO of the local organization, said that they support the basic tenants of visitability and incorporate them into their planning whenever possible.

“Habitat for Humanity is proud that the board of supervisors has taken an important step in supporting visitability and age-friendly housing construction,” Johnson said, adding, “Our affiliate has 51 new homes in our construction pipeline, 25 percent of them incorporate one or more of the three visitability standards. We look forward to working with our county and city officials to build many more visitable homes for our workforce in Sonoma County.”

The North Coast Builders Exchange does not have an official position on visitability, but its CEO, Keith Woods, shared his personal perspective.

“The concept is a good one for homeowners and builders to consider, particularly since it is a voluntary program and not a mandatory one," Woods said. "It recognizes our obligation to those with mobility issues and prepares homes for easier living for our aging North Bay population, which will make this a good long-term investment.”