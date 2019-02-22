The North Bay Business Journal is looking for news of promotions, new hires and awards for possible publication in the People section. Email your press releases to people@busjrnl.com .

Deonna Frank has been promoted to manager of operations and cancellations at AUL Corp. in Napa.

Frank has worked for auto service contract administrator for the previous three years as a sales project team leader in the firm’s sales and reinsurance department. Prior to that, Frank held positions of sales project coordinator and direct marketing manager.

AUL was founded in 1990.

—

Kevin Murphy has joined Sonoma Brands as managing director. Murphy previously worked for 13 years at Encore Consumer Capital. Prior to Encore, he spent four years at Genstar Capital after beginning his career with PricewaterhouseCoopers. He received his undergraduate degree from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst and his MBA from the Haas School of Business at the University of California, Berkeley.

Also, Brian Nicholson has been promoted from principal to managing director. Nicholson joined Sonoma Brands in 2018, bringing eight years of experience as a growth investor in leading e-commerce, digital media and direct-to-consumer businesses.

Prior to joining Sonoma Brands, he spent over five years at Stripes Group. Nicholson earned his bachelor’s degree with honors from Brown University.

Sonoma Brands is a venture fund and brand incubator led by Sonoma-based Jon Sebastiani.

—

Matt Storms has been named Marin County office manager for Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc./Oncor International. He has been with the company for over 21 years, is a partner and has co-managed the Marin office with George Wagner for the past 12 years. Wagner remains sales manager.

Storms has diverse and substantial experience in commercial real estate leasing and sales covering the North Bay and beyond.

—

Greg Schram, P.E., has been promoted to head of the Wastewater Division at Adobe Associates Inc. in Santa Rosa. Schram began his career with the Sonoma County firm as an intern in the land surveying department while pursuing his degree in civil engineering at Colorado State University.

In his new position he will oversee day to day operations, staff development, client relations, and design standards, according to the firm. He will also work closely with the other departments within Adobe to assure site development on projects is meeting the necessary design criteria.

Also, James Jensen, P.E., was promoted to his new role as the Civil Engineering Department Supervisor. He began his engineering career as an engineering aide in City of Dixon, California in 1999, and continued to build experience while completing his education. He obtained his degree in civil engineering from California State University Sacramento in 2006 and after almost 13 years of engineering experience he joined our firm in 2013. In his new position he will oversee staff and manage the workflow of our projects while providing critical feedback on design standards.

—

Cara Mae Wooledge has been promoted to Napa Farmers Market manager. Wooledge had been serving as the interim manager since December.

Wooledge is a community and public health professional. She is a graduate of UCLA’s School of Public Health with a master’s degree in community health science.

Wooledge was previously a health education specialist with the Napa County Health and Human Services Agency Public Health Division. She joined the Napa Farmers Market as assistant manager and education director in March 2018.

—

Aaron Currie is named a partner of Welty|Welty P.C. in Healdsburg. With this addition, the firm has also updated its name to Welty, Weaver & Currie, P.C.