North Bay professionals news: AUL, Sonoma Brands, Keegan & Coppin, Adobe Associates and more

NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
February 22, 2019, 11:13AM

Deonna Frank has been promoted to manager of operations and cancellations at AUL Corp. in Napa.

Frank has worked for auto service contract administrator for the previous three years as a sales project team leader in the firm’s sales and reinsurance department. Prior to that, Frank held positions of sales project coordinator and direct marketing manager.

AUL was founded in 1990.

Kevin Murphy has joined Sonoma Brands as managing director. Murphy previously worked for 13 years at Encore Consumer Capital. Prior to Encore, he spent four years at Genstar Capital after beginning his career with PricewaterhouseCoopers. He received his undergraduate degree from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst and his MBA from the Haas School of Business at the University of California, Berkeley.

Also, Brian Nicholson has been promoted from principal to managing director. Nicholson joined Sonoma Brands in 2018, bringing eight years of experience as a growth investor in leading e-commerce, digital media and direct-to-consumer businesses.

Prior to joining Sonoma Brands, he spent over five years at Stripes Group. Nicholson earned his bachelor’s degree with honors from Brown University.

Sonoma Brands is a venture fund and brand incubator led by Sonoma-based Jon Sebastiani.

Matt Storms has been named Marin County office manager for Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc./Oncor International. He has been with the company for over 21 years, is a partner and has co-managed the Marin office with George Wagner for the past 12 years. Wagner remains sales manager.

Storms has diverse and substantial experience in commercial real estate leasing and sales covering the North Bay and beyond.

Greg Schram, P.E., has been promoted to head of the Wastewater Division at Adobe Associates Inc. in Santa Rosa. Schram began his career with the Sonoma County firm as an intern in the land surveying department while pursuing his degree in civil engineering at Colorado State University.

In his new position he will oversee day to day operations, staff development, client relations, and design standards, according to the firm. He will also work closely with the other departments within Adobe to assure site development on projects is meeting the necessary design criteria.

Also, James Jensen, P.E., was promoted to his new role as the Civil Engineering Department Supervisor. He began his engineering career as an engineering aide in City of Dixon, California in 1999, and continued to build experience while completing his education. He obtained his degree in civil engineering from California State University Sacramento in 2006 and after almost 13 years of engineering experience he joined our firm in 2013. In his new position he will oversee staff and manage the workflow of our projects while providing critical feedback on design standards.

Cara Mae Wooledge has been promoted to Napa Farmers Market manager. Wooledge had been serving as the interim manager since December.

Wooledge is a community and public health professional. She is a graduate of UCLA’s School of Public Health with a master’s degree in community health science.

Wooledge was previously a health education specialist with the Napa County Health and Human Services Agency Public Health Division. She joined the Napa Farmers Market as assistant manager and education director in March 2018.

Aaron Currie is named a partner of Welty|Welty P.C. in Healdsburg. With this addition, the firm has also updated its name to Welty, Weaver & Currie, P.C.

The North Bay Business Journal is looking for news of promotions, new hires and awards for possible publication in the People section. Email your press releases to people@busjrnl.com.

Currie was previously of counsel to the firm, and quickly became an integral part of the client service team after joining the practice in 2017. The firm’s announcement stated that Currie “brings MBA training and a depth of experience in Corporate and Real Estate law and transactions, as well as the emerging field of Cannabis Law to assist the firm’s clients.”

The law firm, which also has an office in Santa Rosa, further stated that founder Mike Welty continues in the of-counsel role .

Jonathan Hollister joined GVM Law in Napa as senior counsel and will add to GVM Law’s existing 14-person estate planning group. Hollister brings more than 25 years of experience in Estate Planning and Real Estate Law to GVM Law, the firm stated.

Hollister is a certified specialist in estate planning, trust and probate law by the State Bar of California Board of Legal Specialization. He graduated with a Bachelor of Arts from Macalester College and received his law degree from William Mitchell College of Law. Hollister received an LL.M. (Master of Law) in estate planning and elder law from Western New England School of Law in 2011 and since that time has focused in that area of law as a partner with Hollister & Lancaster in Napa.

GVM Law has three offices in Northern California: Napa, Fairfield and Roseville.

­Sandeep Singh has joined Rogoway Law Group as part of its attorneys serving California’s cannabis industry, the firm announced.

Before joining Rogoway Law Group, Sandeep served as a litigator for the Internal Revenue Service and as a tax attorney with a prominent San Francisco tax law firm, where he represented clients in a variety of matters, including IRS audits, IRS criminal investigations, IRS collection enforcement, and tax litigation in Federal District Courts as well as the U.S. Court of Federal Claims.

Prior to pursuing a career in law, Sandeep served in the United States Army for five years.

Rogoway Law Group has offices in Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Santa Rosa.

Andrew Gehres has joined O’Dell Printing Inc. in Rohnert Park as an account executive. Gehres has worked in printing for 35 years of print experience, producing materials for area wineries, breweries and designers. His role will support the company’s initiative to expand their luxury packaging and commercial print operations.

The Sonoma County firm has been operating in the North Bay for over 60 years.

Emily Sussman has affiliated with Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage in Sebastopol as a sales associate. In her new position, Sussman will specialize in residential sales in Sonoma County.

Prior to affiliating with Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, Sussman worked as a leasing agent at Blackpoint Management. Her responsibilities included scheduling viewings and walk-throughs, processing rental applications, confirming data and references, data entry and cold calling.

She recently completed an intensive training program through Brightwood College which emphasized the principles and techniques of real estate, the firm stated. Sussman is currently completing her Bachelor of Science in business marketing and management at Sonoma State University.

Napa County Medical Society recently honored James Knister, M.D., with its 2018 Lifetime Achievement award, David Stanley, M.D., for 2018 Professor Emeritus, and Paul Kivela, M.D. for 2018 Physician of the Year.

The Solano County Medical Society honored Steven Stricker, M.D., for 2018 Lifetime Achievement and Donna Seabrooks, M.D., for 2018 Physician of the Year.

Also, Sabir Khan, M.D. has been installed as 2019 Solano president, and Christopher Schultz, M.D., as 2019 Napa president.

Michael E. Snow, a financial adviser in Morgan Stanley Wealth Management’s office in Santa Rosa, has been named to the firm’s Pacesetter’s Club

It’s global recognition program for financial advisers who, the company stated, within their first five years, demonstrate “the highest professional standards and first class client service.”

Snow has been with Morgan Stanley Wealth Management since September 2014, starting as an intern. He is Santa Rosa resident and a native of Petaluma. He holds a bachelor’s degree from Sonoma State University in finance, with a minor in economics.