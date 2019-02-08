Sonoma City Council eyes $15 minimum wage

Get ready to punch the clock, local minimum wage earners – the City of Sonoma is thinking about giving you a raise.

That’s where it stood at the close of the Feb. 4 meeting of the Sonoma City Council, when council members voted 5-0 to form a minimum-wage subcommittee to work with city staff to develop an ordinance that would raise the minimum wage in Sonoma to $15 an hour by 2020.

Currently, the state minimum wage is $12 per hour for businesses with more than 25 employees and $11 for businesses smaller than that. According to City of Sonoma figures, of the 1,028 businesses in Sonoma, between 35 and 45 percent have between 2 and 25 employees; 5 percent have more than 25 employees.

Critics have said such wages are part of what prevents the most modest earners from living in higher-priced areas like Sonoma.

“Our economy is in jeopardy if we can’t figure out how to get people to live here,” said Mayor Amy Harrington, who framed the proposed wage hike as part of a broader effort to make the city more affordable to live in. “I think of the minimum wage as a leg of the affordable housing bundle.”

It was Harrington who a year ago had initially called for the council to examine increasing the city minimum wage at a more accelerated rate than the state’s current plan to incrementally raise the wage floor to $15 by 2023.

Since then, several North Bay municipalities have initiated talks about increasing their minimum wages to $15 by 2020.

The recent impetus to raise minimum wages has come from a variety of directions -- a combination of rising housing prices, wage stagnation and the state’s $15-by-2023 wage mandate. But the local effort to accelerate the increase has gotten a push from a group called North Bay Jobs with Justice (NBJJ), a county-based labor coalition of 20 unions and other local organizations affiliated with a national network of labor groups.

Sonoma resident Marty Bennett, the co-chair of North Bay Jobs with Justice, addressed the city council Monday, saying that raising the minimum wage was the fastest way to make housing more affordable.

“More than 30 percent of Sonoma County workers earn less than $14 an hour,” said Bennett at the meeting. “The spread of low-wage employment is one of the fundamental causes for levels of inequality not experiences in the county since the Great Depression.”

Bennett told the Index-Tribune that his group is working simultaneously with six North Bay communities – Sonoma, Novato, Petaluma, Sebastopol, Cotati and Santa Rosa – in the hopes that a synchronized raising of the wage floor would level the playing field for employees and employers throughout the region, making the transition to a higher wage easier for all. Of those six cities, only Santa Rosa has yet to schedule a study session on its minimum wage, said Bennett.

NBJJ’s proposal to the six cities calls for a $12.50 an hour minimum wage by July 1, 2019 and a $15 wage by July 1, 2020. Cost of living increases would be applied beginning July 1, 2121. An exemption would be made for what the group calls “learners,” those who have no prior experience in a given occupation, and they could be paid at 85 percent of the minimum wage for a period of 160 days.