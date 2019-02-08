Nicole Serres has been promoted to president of Star Staffing, the Petaluma-based recruiting firm announced Feb. 6.

Formerly named Nicole Smartt, she joined Star Staffing in 2009 as an account manager. The following year she was named vice president and co-owner, according to the announcement.

“Since she joined Star Staffing nine years ago, Nicole has built an impressive track record of strategic, operational, and sales and marketing accomplishments,” said Lisa Lichty, CEO of the certified woman-owned business founded in 1998. “She has proven to be a successful, highly driven, ambitious and trusted leader, and brings to this position a strong reputation for delivering results and driving sustainable growth.”

According to the announcement, Serres played an instrumental role in leading Star Staffing’s recent partnership with the Career Center at Sonoma State University’s School of Business and Economics, where the recruiting firm connects students with employers and provides career advice.

In 2015, Serres received the Staffing Professional of the Year Award from the California Staffing Association, according to Star Staffing’s announcement. Serres is a past recipient of NBBJ’s Forty Under 40 and Women in Business awards. She also writes a monthly column for NBBJ.

Serres sits on the committee of the North Bay Leadership Council, an employer-led public policy advocacy organization. She also co-founded the Petaluma Young Professionals Network.

Serres’ first book, “From Receptionist to Boss: Real-Life Advice for Getting Ahead at Work,” was published in July 2016.

Star Staffing has offices in Petaluma, Santa Rosa, Napa, Fairfield, Hayward, Sacramento and Lodi. The company reports it has nearly quadrupled in revenue since 2009, and is on track for continued expansion.