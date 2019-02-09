The California Department of Food and Agriculture and U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service have rescheduled the closely followed state grape crush report, the first look at which was due out this week, and the vineyard acreage report.

Both agencies fund the reports, which are used by the wine business to set grape purchase contract pricing and other terms. Progress on compiling the crush, acreage and other agricultural reports was affected by the federal shutdown. Such reports also are used for federal, state and local farmer-assistance programs.

During the lapse in funding certain federal government operations, the USDA service was not able to collect data nor issue reports, including those funded by state and industry programs, according to the agency.

Barring further funding delays, the final 2018 California Grape Crush Report is set for release Wednesday, April 10, at noon Pacific Time. The preliminary report was set to be released this week.

The 2018 California Grape Acreage Report will be released Friday, April 19, at noon.

These reports will be available at www.nass.usda.gov/ca.

The federal ag statistics service is asking growers and vintner that have received surveys to return the completed documents to keep the revised report schedule on track. Call 800-851-1127 from 7:30 a.m. - 4 p.m. for assistance.