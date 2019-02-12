Each year, the Journal checks in with some of the key figures in commercial banking in Sonoma, Solano, Marin, Napa, Mendocino and Lake counties. Here is our conversation with Catherine Vyenielo , senior vice president / team leader of American River Bank.

What two or three elements of the commercial banking business have changed in the last five years?

CATHERINE VYENIELO: Regulations and Consolidation are two major influences. All banks are required to collect increasing amounts of information on our clients, which can be time consuming. The consolidation of banks will likely continue due to competitive pressures, lower interest rates and the continued evolution of our industry.

In the North Bay specifically, what market forces might change significantly in 2019 and beyond and why?

VYENIELO: The supply of housing will increase, but affordable housing is still not expanding fast enough. Without enough affordable housing to support the local demand for labor, business expansion will be hindered.

How have customer profiles and requirements changed. For example, are customers generally more cautious or bullish in their projects?

VYENIELO: Our clients are continuing to enjoy the benefits of the economy and the availability of capital. Many of them continue to be optimistic due to the rebuilding efforts that will likely continue for several years.

What’s your institution’s long term view for business in the North Bay?

VYENIELO: At American River Bank, we are investing more in our local economy than we have in a while based on the positive outlook we have for the area.

Most inspiring commercial banking story you were part of in the past two years?

VYENIELO: As everyone knows, the fires of October 2017 were devastating. Those of us who were able called our clients in the area to offer them help. We knew they probably needed access to their savings for food and supplies and we helped relocate business equipment and keep payment processing running even during the chaotic times. Seeing the compassion and mutual support being provided by both our employees and our clients was very inspiring. #sonomastrong