North Bay commercial real estate sales: Feb. 19, 2019

Here are the latest business leads from commercial real estate sales in San Francisco North Bay counties of Sonoma, Solano and Marin.

MARIN COUNTY

155,509sf at 1075 Francisco Blvd. E., San Rafael; office land (3.57 acres); Marin Hospitality Inc. (Euphoria Hospitality); na; Bay Automotive Properties LLC; George Wagner of K&C; Nov. 28; $6,700,000

15,400sf at 150 Belvedere St., San Rafael; multifamily (28 units); 150 Belvedere LLC; Scott Gerber of BCRE (now with MC); Loomis Family Trust; Scott Gerber of BCRE (now with MC); Nov. 8; $5,800,000

14,348sf at 109 Professional Center Parkway, San Rafael; multifamily (20 units); Professional Investors 43 LLC; Scott Gerber of BCRE (now with MC); Channing Professional LP; Scott Gerber of BCRE (now with MC); December 21; $6,550,000

10,000sf at 97 Louise St., San Rafael; industrial; Francois & Krista Peltereau-Villeneuve Living Trust; Vesa Becam of K&C; Curtis Family Trust; na; Nov. 6; $2,350,000

5,000sf at 118–120 Mitchell Blvd., San Rafael; industrial; 118-120 Mitchell LLC (Eric Miller); Vesa Becam of K&C; J. Kester Diment Ii Trust & Judith Anne Shannon Revocable Trust; na; Nov. 5; $1,100,000

4,953sf at 121 Tunstead Ave., San Anselmo; retail; 121 Tunstead San Anselmo LLC (Kahn Family Trust); Vesa Becam & Matt Storms of K&C; AES Properties LLC, HJS Properties LLC & Los Esteros Associates LP; Matt Storms of K&C; Jan. 18; $1,650,000

4,567sf at 15 Woodland Ave., San Rafael; industrial; Fifteen Woodland LLC (Steve Kimball); Nathan Ballard of K&C; GP Marin Real Estate LLC & Maffei 2007 Trust; na; Jan. 18; $1,350,000

SOLANO COUNTY

209,820sf at 2100 W. Texas St., Fairfield; multifamily (Park Crossing, 200 units); SRGMF III West Texas Fairfield LLC (Sares-Regis Group); na; Tilden Park Crossing LLC (Tilden Properties); na; Nov. 8; $58,750,000

197,850sf at 1107 Porter St., Vallejo; multifamily (Bay Village, 260 units); WRPV XIII BV Vallejo LLC (Waterton Associates); na; KW Vallejo TIC LLC & Bay Village LF Owner LLC (Kennedy Wilson); na; December 3; $64,500,000

153,000sf at 300 Bel Air Drive, Vacaville; multifamily (Creekside Gardens, 194 units); 300 Bel Air Drive (KF Properties); na; Creekside Gardens LLC (JCM Partners); na; Sept. 27; $43,300,000

93,040sf at 2751 Peppertree Drive, Fairfield; multifamily (Berkshire Laurel Creek, 106 units); BVF IV Fairfield LP (Berkshire Group); na; Jacobson Family Trust of 1985 Nonexempt Marital Trust; na; Nov. 13; $21,400,000

SONOMA COUNTY

118,150sf at 2705 Range Ave., Santa Rosa; multifamily (Vintage Ridge, 140 units); VPM Vintage Ridge LP & MEH Claremont LLC (Village Investments); na; Santa Rosa Investors LLC (Woodmond Real Estate Services); na; June 22; $41,000,000

47,020sf at 6899 Montecito Blvd., Santa Rosa; multifamiliy (Parkwood Apartments, 56 units); Burbank Housing Development Corp.; na; L E E & J Inc. (Sonoma County Land Co.); na; Jan. 9; $15,000,000

27,357sf at 1429–1455 Santa Rosa Ave., Santa Rosa; retail; EnergySoft Properties; na; Santa Rosa Center LLC; Joel Jaman of K&C; December 6; $7,500,000

24,200sf at 555 & 560 Dexter St., Santa Rosa; multifamily (32 units); Loomis Family Trust; Scott Gerber of BCRE (now with MC); Richard S. Barfus & Morgan R. Kelley 2000 Revocable Trust; Scott Gerber of BCRE (now with MC); December 13; $7,770,000

17,000sf at 521-527 Fourth St., Santa Rosa; retail; John & Stephanie Pasini; Erlina Othman & Dino D’Argenzio of K&C; Lance & Nancy Ratto; na; December 26; $3,425,000