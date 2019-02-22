As the health care industry continues to be in the midst of significant change, North Bay Business Journal connected with some of the leaders at major facilities in the region.

We asked each to describe some of the biggest challenges in care today.

The information is provided by leaders of these organizations: Petaluma Health Care District, Marin General Hospital, Ole Health, NorthBay Healthcare, Santa Rosa Community Health, Sonoma Valley Hospital, Petaluma Health Center, Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital and Novato Community Hospital, Kaiser Permanente medical centers in San Rafael and Santa Rosa, and St. Joseph Health–Sonoma County.

Ramona Faith, MSN, RN

CEO

Petaluma Health Care District

1425 McDowell Blvd., #103, Petaluma; 707-285-2143; www.phcd.org

Ramona Faith is CEO of the Petaluma Health Care District, a public agency that serves the changing health and wellness needs of Southern Sonoma County residents.

Describe one specific challenge you faced administering your health care facility this year. Why did it pose such a challenge to you and your organization?

The greatest challenge faced was the need to secure a future operator under a new long-term arrangement for Petaluma Valley Hospital.

The district board has been striving to secure a new agreement since 2015 and the process has been extremely complex due to a competitive environment and the changing landscape in health care delivery.

This made it difficult to map the path and future of the hospital. We are pleased to report that we recently signed a non-binding letter of intent with ST Network, LLC, a proposed joint operating company between St. Joseph Health and Adventist Health System/West, to operate PVH under a 30-year term lease.

Final lease negotiations will occur after the applicable regulatory authorities have approved ST Network.

What inspired you about your facility or job in the past year, and why it was so memorable?

I am inspired by the collaboration in our community and the impact of collective action.

I’m proud of CHIPA (Community Health Initiative of the Petaluma Area), a 120-member cross-sector advisory committee to our board of directors and a local chapter of Health Action.

CHIPA provides leadership in identifying our community health priorities and acts to engage in policy, system and environmental changes to improve local health and to achieve equity.

Health care districts like ours play such an important role in addressing the social determinants of health and disparities represented in their communities. We are helping to move the needle through collective action in South County.

Consolidation has been a significant phenomenon in health care with larger organization agreeing to share certain functions and smaller organizations making alliances with larger groups. Tell us whether you see this trend continuing. Why or why not?

We will continue to see new partnerships and alliances emerge due to increasing financial pressures. In order for hospitals and health systems to remain competitive and position themselves to meet the changing health care landscape, they need to consolidate their expertise, explore and engage in less expensive settings utilizing technology, and take advantage of greater economies of scale. Hospitals and health systems will continue to move into new markets and we will see more public private partnerships with the overall goal of keeping people healthy and out of the hospital.