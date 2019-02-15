Sonoma County Vintners Foundation has awarded the Larkfield Resilience Fund with a $25,000 grant.

The community grant from the Sonoma County Vintners Foundation will support the Neighborhood Greening Program. Distributed annually, the Sonoma County Vintners Foundation Community Grants program targets four key areas: education, health and human services, environment and arts and culture. After the 2017 North Coast wildfires, the foundation added fire relief efforts as one of their focus areas.

The Larkfield-Wikiup community of Santa Rosa lost more than 750 homes in the Tubbs Fire in October 2017. The Larkfield Resilience Fund supports three projects: Neighborhood Greening, Emergency Preparedness and Community Resilience.

—

The Fountaingrove Club in Santa Rosa was recently awarded the Distinguished Club award from BoardRoom magazine.

BoardRoom magazine is the official publication of the Association of Private Club Directors and The Distinguished Clubs. BoardRoom magazine’s entirely merit-based Distinguished Clubs award program uses a club-specific rating system that recognizes the club, its management, and its staff based on a proprietary criteria and evaluation process that distills and measures a club’s Member Experience, according to the Fountaingrove Club.

The Fountaingrove Club will soon break ground on a state-of-the-art new clubhouse. While the new clubhouse is being built, the club’s 10,000 square-foot Athletic Center is the hub for club and community activities.

The club is now managed by Troon Privé, the private club operations division of Scottsdale, Arizona-based Troon. It is the world’s largest golf management company, providing services at more than 360 locations around the globe, including 280 golf courses at 246 facilities. In addition to golf, Troon specializes in homeowner association management, private residence clubs, estate management and associated hospitality venues.

—

Clover Sonoma has donated to the Santa Rosa Symphony to help fund the Santa Rosa Symphony Institute for Music Education’s Free Concerts for Youth program, which provides North Bay schools with access to free educational concerts in Weill Hall, at the Green Music Center.

The dairy company’s support covers three concerts, including May 2. In the 2018-2019 season, the Free Concerts for Youth will reach approximately 7,000 children, teachers and chaperons with a total of six concerts.